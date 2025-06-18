Dubai, UAE: Desertcart, the UAE-born e-commerce platform known for bringing globally unavailable products to local shoppers, has officially surpassed 1 million orders since the start of 2025. This milestone marks a 70% increase in orders compared to the previous year, underscoring the platform’s rapid growth across emerging markets.

With a mission to make “what you can’t find locally” easily accessible, Desertcart continues to expand its footprint across 100+ countries, while doubling down on key markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India.

The company also celebrates a thriving community of 30,000 pro members—loyal subscribers who enjoy enhanced shopping benefits and exclusive deals.

“Our vision has always been to close the product availability gap for customers in the region. These numbers reflect that people are not only looking for variety—they’re looking for access. And Desertcart is delivering just that,” said Rahul Swaminathan, CEO of Desertcart.

While traditional marketplaces cater to local inventories, Desertcart unlocks a world of products that aren’t typically available in local retail ecosystems. Whether it’s niche beauty brands, specialized electronics, or rare F&B items, the platform gives customers the power to shop without borders.

“We're just getting started. The next phase is about making global shopping feel local—seamless, fast, and curated to what each customer truly wants,” added Miquel Pancorbo, COO at Desertcart.

Following the surge in growth, Desertcart plans to enhance its global logistics capabilities and deepen customer experience through AI-powered personalization and faster delivery times.

