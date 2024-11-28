Partners to also work to expand the infrastructure and resources dedicated to AI innovation in the sector, including a focus on digital twin technology use cases

AIQ and WWT will collaborate to accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge AI solutions as part of their AI Lab as a Service program

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, has entered a strategic partnership with World Wide Technology (WWT), a global leader in technology solutions and services, to fast-track the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations across the global energy industry.

Signed at ADIPEC 2024, this collaboration combines AIQ's pioneering AI expertise with WWT's deep industry experience, bringing transformative AI advancements and data intelligence to optimize efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in energy operations.

The partnership between AIQ and WWT is designed to unlock new opportunities in the energy sector by advancing the development, scalability, and application of AI solutions at every stage of deployment. By streamlining the transition from concept to large-scale implementation, this collaboration will maximize both reach and impact across energy operations.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director at AIQ commented, “Partnering with World Wide Technology enables us to accelerate our shared vision of driving impactful AI innovation within the energy sector. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to empower the industry with practical, scalable AI solutions that drive operational efficiency and increase productivity across the entire value chain, while aligning with our sustainability objectives.”

Together, AIQ and WWT will also work to expand the infrastructure and resources dedicated to AI innovation in the energy sector aiming to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions. Their AI Lab as a Service program will democratize access to compute infrastructure and AI talent across the energy sector by delivering sandbox environments for proof of concepts, and piloting advanced AI systems in record time.

Warrick Cramer, Managing Director-International of World Wide Technology said, “Through our collaboration with AIQ, we are bringing transformative AI solutions to the energy sector, with a focus on efficiency and sustainability. By combining our expertise and leveraging access to our Advanced Technology Center, we are well positioned to support AIQ to drive major advancements that will reduce the risk and accelerate AI adoption, delivering a lasting impact across global energy operations.”

The alliance represents a significant alignment of expertise and resources, propelling AI-driven advancements across the energy value chain. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, AIQ and WWT aim to redefine the role of AI in creating a more connected, efficient, and sustainable energy industry, transforming operations on a global scale.

About AIQ

AIQ is an innovative global technology pioneer based in Abu Dhabi, dedicated to accelerating AI-driven advancements within the Energy sector, propelling it towards a sustainable future. AIQ solutions improve performance and efficiency; protect personnel, assets, and operations; and enable customers to meet their sustainability goals. As a committed contributor to realizing the UAE's ambition to lead the world in AI by 2031, AIQ is playing a pivotal role in the AI ecosystem of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the global Energy sector.

About World Wide Technology (WWT)

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider leading the AI and Digital Revolution. With $20 billion in annual revenue, WWT combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps clients and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 13 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

