The Artificial Intelligence Journalism Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) a leading global organization in research, forecasting and shaping the future of AI and the Fourth and Fifth Industrial Revolutions and Media of Metaverse, has announced the final results of the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), the world's first index designed to measure, track and visualize the performance of media outlets using AI journalism technologies in producing, publishing and promoting content.

“The Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI) has been started on over two years, with a study of more than 60 international and Arab media outlets ", Said Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, the president of the GAIJI. Adding that: “GAIJI team has been conducted with the study sample of media outlets through a questionnaire, and some personal and telephone interviews, to ensure the validity of the information, and the most prominent applications that are being worked on within the media outlets.”

"Through the GAIJI Global Index we have reached to 60 media outlets around the world, including media and entertainment companies and manufacturers are using the AI tools and apps in creating media content " said Abdulzaher. He added: "The current results depend on the number of samples that have already participated in the questionnaires and interviews. "

Abdulzaher confirmed that: "A number of media outlets may have significant experience with artificial intelligence tools and applications, however, they have not been included in the GAIJI program, which prevented us from publishing any relevant data or information, as well as some journalists affiliated with certain departments or other departments which may have new experiences but did not participate."

Data Collection

​ “The Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI) is designed to measure and track the performance of media companies that use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to produce, publish and promote content. The index will ensure that all media companies know the best AI tools to use, depending on the outcomes they want. As it stands, some media outlets use more AI tools than others, whether it be to collate content or to proofread copy. This index should mean the use of AI tools by journalists will become more common”, said Lucia Dore, the Public Editor of the GAIJI Index, a New Zealand based financial and technology journalist.

“This index has taken many hours and a lot of hard work to produce. More than 100 media companies from all over the world have been contacted and there are responses from around 75. This information will be useful for all media companies, whether they are seeking to use AI in their newsrooms or whether journalists choose to use AI tools independently.” Dore added.

The GAIJI Index relied on several methods and tools to collect data, including:

Monitor and analyze data and information.

Open opinion polls.

Personal interviews with experts.

Personal interviews with journalists in the targeted media.

GAIJI Main Results

The GAIJI Main Results refer to the most prominent AI applications that were used by media outlets in the Middle East and North Africa, which helped to improve the quality of communication with the target audience, and contributed to an increase by 70% compared to traditional ways. In addition to that this information helps to identify the content and improve its quality, and provide all of what interests the target audience, and achieves the maximum possible benefit for them.

Overall, the main results revealed that the most AI applications used in automated news and content are developed in two regions: the Americas (43.01%) and Europe (39.78%). Our findings are similar to those of previous studies on other technological developments in the news media ecosystem.

For example, big data analysis was first developed in the United States and European countries such as the United Kingdom and the Nordic countries. The GAIJI index presented many international experiences in the use of artificial intelligence apps for automated content creation and the classification of media outlets.

AI & Arab Media Outlets

According to GAIJI results, the Arab media, Al-Arabiya channel came as the first Arab experiment that used different AI tools and applications in automated content creation, followed by the Qatari Al-Jazeera Network, Bloomberg Asharq, Sky News Arabia, Blinx, Abu Dhabi Media Corporation, Dubai Media Corporation, and Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) as the main developer of Arab content and news on the Metaverse, and as a leader in Media of Metaverse for 2 years.

AIJRF has a robot for automatic writing, for some weekly articles, and another for automatic response to the public. AIJRF has more than 25 trainers and developers working on more than 350 applications of artificial intelligence in all kinds of content creation. It is the first media and research institution that has contributed to building many media and news spaces on the Metaverse (more than 15 different spaces) since September 2022. It has 3 news studios, media training spaces, and spaces for the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF).

In addition to more than 4 avatars working in providing news, bulletins, lectures, and various training and media courses. AIJRF has contributed to building more than 10 spaces for media outlets and Arab news agencies in the Metaverse.

Most Used AI Apps



The GAIJI Index identified the most AI apps used in Arab media outlets, as follows:

AI apps used in big data analysis have been ranked on the top “” with a rate of 90.7%, then “Social Media Algorithms apps" with a rate of 89%, the " search engines for content analysis “with a rate of 88.3%, and news writing and spelling correction apps and tools with a rate of 88.3%. 86%, augmented reality tools at 85%, digital marketing bots at 84.7%, “news bots” at 72.3%, and finally news and media spaces on the metaverse (Media of Metaverse) at 12%.

About the GAIJI



In December 2020, AIJRF has launched the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), as the world's first index designed to measure, track and visualize the performance of media companies using AI journalism technologies in producing, publishing and promoting content. The results of the first edition of the index were announced at the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) in Dubai in May 2023, after more than two years of research and study for more than 60 international and Arab media outlets.

The GAIJI uses six key indicators to determine the international ranking of each media company in terms of its reliance on AI journalism and the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies in the media industry.

1- Artificial intelligence technologies in use

The index measures the number of AI technologies each media company employs. These include robotics, 3D printing, big data analytics, robotization of marketing, machine learning, algorithms, content automation, blockchain news, and tools to detect fake content.

2- Produced content

The index measures the number of reports, videos, posts and other content produced through AI journalism technologies or tools.

3- Human talent

The index measures the number of journalists and reporters who have the capability to use AI journalism technologies or tools.

4- Total investment

The index measures the media company’s volume of investment spent on AI journalism technologies or tools.

5- Knowledge transformation

The index measures the number of courses and programs offered by media companies that aim to transfer its knowledge in AI journalism to other companies or journalists.

6- Innovation

The index measures how media companies develop and upgrade AI journalism technologies when it has been integrated into the work environment.

To download the full report, please click on the following link