Seville – The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at deepening cooperation and accelerating the delivery of sustainable infrastructure across shared priority regions.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Seville, Spain, and was officiated by Jin Liqun, President of AIIB, and Bader Alsaad, Chairman and Director General of the Arab Fund in the presence of senior representatives from both institutions.

President Jin: "Our partnership with the Arab Fund represents a significant milestone in our shared commitment to sustainable development. By combining AIIB's infrastructure expertise with the Arab Fund's deep regional knowledge, we can deliver transformative projects that address the most pressing connectivity and climate challenges. Together, we will mobilize greater resources and drive innovation in infrastructure financing for a more sustainable future."

The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration between AIIB and the Arab Fund across sovereign and non-sovereign co-financing, joint project preparation, and strategic priorities including climate resilience, cross-border connectivity, and digital infrastructure, and sustainable urban development.

Bader Alsaad, Chairman and Director General of the Arab Fund: "This significant partnership with AIIB will enable us to achieve our mission of financing sustainable development across the Arab region, aligning directly with the SDGs. Through this collaboration we will mobilize vital resources and strengthen our support for strategic infra-related initiatives, ultimately contributing to a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

This partnership underscores both institutions’ commitment to deepening collaboration with regional development partners and advancing innovative, demand-driven approaches to financing sustainable infrastructure for the future.

About AIIB:

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral development bank dedicated to financing “infrastructure for tomorrow,” with sustainability at its core. AIIB began operations in 2016, now has 110 approved members worldwide, is capitalized at USD100 billion and is AAA-rated by major international credit rating agencies. AIIB collaborates with partners to mobilize capital and invest in infrastructure and other productive sectors that foster sustainable economic development and enhance regional connectivity.

About the Arab Fund:

The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development is a regional financial institution based in Kuwait, established in 1972 to support the economic and social development of Arab countries. Through loans, grants, and technical assistance, the Arab Fund finances infrastructure, education, health, water and sanitation and public service projects that contribute to sustainable development and regional cooperation across the Arab world.