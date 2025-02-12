Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With Saudi Arabia’s iconic and innovative giga projects becoming a reality, the kingdom’s real estate landscape is expanding at a phenomenal pace, creating an issue for building managers and an unrivalled opportunity for progressive and technically astute FM companies and professionals.

Employing advanced technology to operate these futuristic structures will be absolutely essential and as a consequence, facility managers will need to be conversant with how these hi-tech buildings function, in order to optimise efficiency, sustainability and safety.

In that respect, AI can no longer be considered a far-fetched dream but a necessity to manage expectations and facilitate excellence for these smart projects and indeed the impending rollout of Saudi’s smart cities.

“AI is revolutionising building maintenance by optimising operations, reducing costs, and enhancing the safety and comfort of tenants. With the integration of IoT, machine learning, predictive analytics, and automation, AI can offer a wide range of benefits, that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of building management systems,” said Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of Middle East-based HITEK, part of the Farnek group of companies.

Her top five tech trends for the Saudi Arabian FM market in 2025, include AI-driven predictive maintenance and operations, the increased demand for smart and green buildings, the rise of digitalisation and smart HSEQ management, the need for connected workforces with IoT and digital tools, as well as the requirement for smart AI-driven sustainability reporting.

AI-powered systems analyse real-time data from IoT sensors or Building Management Systems (BMS) to predict equipment failures and optimise operations. AI can integrate with building automation systems to control lighting, HVAC, security, and other essential services based on real-time data from sensors, weather forecasts, and occupancy patterns.

“Adopting AI minimises downtime, extends asset life, and reduces operational costs. AI-integrated systems can monitor HVAC systems to predict failures and schedule proactive maintenance. AI-powered sensors can detect drops in indoor air quality, triggering HVAC systems to increase ventilation and ensure that air quality is within a predetermined healthy range, which is particularly important in hospitals and office buildings,” said Aijaz.

Sustainability is integral to the Saudi Vision 2030. Smart technologies optimise energy usage, water consumption, and waste management to align not only with green building standards but also helps to achieve Net Zero targets.

“AI can help to reduce carbon footprints and promotes energy efficiency. Automated lighting and HVAC systems are routinely adjusting based on occupancy levels and real-time environmental conditions,” added Aijaz.

During the construction of Saudi’s giga projects, health and safety issues need AI-based digital tools to revolutionise HSEQ processes by automating compliance tracking, audits, and incident reporting. AI can analyse historical data (e.g., workplace accidents, employee health records, and environmental factors) to predict potential hazards before they occur. By identifying patterns and the associated risk factors, AI can help organisations take preventative action.

“This will enhance safety, environmental monitoring, and regulatory compliance. AI-powered dashboards can monitor workplace safety, environmental metrics, and real-time hazard alerts. AI systems can forecast when and where accidents are most likely to occur based on historical data, environmental conditions, and employee behaviour, enabling proactive measures such as safety training and or equipment inspection,” commented Aijaz.

IoT-enabled devices and digital platforms enhance workforce productivity and safety. Wearables and mobile apps ensure seamless task allocation and real-time communication. Wearable devices embedded with AI can monitor employees' health and fatigue levels, plus environmental conditions all in real time. These devices can track physiological parameters such as heart rate, temperature, and stress levels to prevent accidents caused by worker fatigue or health issues.

“This increases efficiency, safety, and response times. Mobile workforce management apps can assign tasks dynamically based on location and skill. In high-risk industries like construction or mining, AI-powered wearables can detect signs of heatstroke, excessive fatigue, or abnormal vitals, and trigger alerts to supervisors or medics for immediate intervention,” said Aijaz.

AI-powered analytical tools track energy consumption, water usage, waste management, and carbon emissions in real-time, generating detailed sustainability reports.

“This helps FM companies meet green building standards, reduce their impact on the environment and comply with Saudi regulations. AI systems can provide practical insights to optimise energy consumption and achieve sustainability targets.

“With the rate of growth in smart buildings, added to the rapid advances in technology, it is blatantly clear that AI will revolutionise the Saudi FM market. It is no longer an option for FM professionals, they will need to embrace these trends quickly, otherwise they are going to be left behind,” concluded Aijaz.

