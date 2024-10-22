Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AHS Properties, the premier ultra-luxury real estate developer in Dubai, announced the successful sale of another landmark portrayal of its signature exquisite living experience; "Searenity," a superb ultra luxury villa that is located within the prestigious Palm Jumeirah, for AED130 million.

"Searenity" is the last of five villas that AHS Properties has redeveloped since the company's inception. They have been transformed into ultra-premium residences and re-introduced to the market with outstanding exterior and interior designs, first-rate amenities, and comfort features, all of which are customised solely for their buyers. These villas stand out amongst others, thanks to their excellent locations in Dubai, spanning vastly in Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills.

This transaction, which was completed with an end-user buyer, not only emphasises AHS Properties' ongoing commitment to crafting unparalleled living experiences, but it also sets a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the region.

"Searenity" defines AHS Properties' dedication to redefining opulence in residential living. With a plot area exceeding 17,000 square feet, this marvelous villa offers a host of world-class amenities, including a cinema room, indoor and outdoor pools, gym, steam room, spa, DJ area, and elevators.

The villa's exceptional interior and exterior features are accentuated by its prominent location, which offers expansive views of the city and sea.

"We are thrilled to have facilitated the sale of 'Searenity' to an end-user who shares our vision for uncompromising exclusivity and luxury," said Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties. “This sale not only reflects Palm Jumeirah's continuous acclaim as one of Dubai's top residential neighborhoods, but it also demonstrates our constant dedication to going above and beyond, for our distinct buyers who value fine craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and bespoke residences."

The sale of ‘Searenity’ marks the successful culmination of AHS Properties' villa development efforts, reflecting a strategic approach towards pioneering new and cutting-edge ultra-luxury residential projects.

With a persistent commitment to innovation and excellence, AHS Properties remains determined to continue to set higher standards in opulence and luxury living.

About AHS Properties:

Since its inception back in November 2021, AHS Properties has been making outstanding headways in the ultra-luxury real estate sector, rapidly emerging as a leader in this distinctive field. AHS Properties ambitiously began its journey with a $100 million investment, and in just two years, the company achieved an impressive 16-fold growth, with a Gross Development Value reaching an astounding $1.65 billion.

AHS Properties transitioned from acquiring and renovating villas in prime locations such as the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills, to becoming amongst the top prominent developers of ultra-luxury properties in Dubai and UAE.