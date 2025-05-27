Dubai, UAE – In a bold move that redefines how retail spaces are built in the region, AHOYmodz, the modular construction arm of wheelsAHOY, has partnered with Starbucks to deliver the coffee brand’s first-ever modular drive-thru outlet in Dubai. Located in Jumeriah Beach Road, the project was completed in just 40 days, setting a new benchmark for speed, innovation, and sustainability in the retail space.

This collaboration with Starbucks signals a shared commitment to innovation and efficiency. By embracing modular construction, Starbucks is exploring new avenues to expand its footprint in a way that is faster to deploy, environmentally conscious, and operationally seamless.

“This isn’t just about building differently, it’s about building smarter,” said Nithin Mathew, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development at AHOYmodz. “Partnering with Starbucks on their first modular unit in Dubai highlights how leading brands are rethinking physical infrastructure to stay future-focused, efficient, and sustainable.”

The new outlet is built using prefabricated modules and designed with complete functionality in mind — including a full back-of-house, drive-thru operations, and dedicated zones for storage, equipment, and waste management. With its clean, modern design and compact footprint, the modular store is suited to a variety of urban and suburban environments, enabling brands to scale quickly without compromising on quality or experience.

Sustainability is at the heart of AHOYmodz’s modular approach. Through the use of recyclable materials, precision fabrication, and reduced on-site disruption, modular construction helps brands lower their carbon footprint while improving long-term operational efficiency. The structure’s insulation and material choices also address the UAE’s harsh climate by delivering superior thermal performance and durability.

“Our approach helps future-proof retail brands, making expansion not just faster, but also more resilient and responsible,” added Mathew. “We believe this collaboration with Starbucks sets the tone for a new generation of retail infrastructure in the Middle East.”

AHOYmodz continues to work with forward-thinking companies across industries to deliver plug-and-play spaces that can adapt to evolving consumer and market demands. As more brands look to blend speed, sustainability, and scalability, modular construction is quickly becoming the preferred model for next-gen growth.

About AHOYmodz

AHOYmodz is the modular construction division of wheelsAHOY, delivering high-performance, prefabricated solutions for retail, F&B, logistics, and commercial sectors. Built for speed, sustainability, and smart deployment, AHOYmodz is redefining how space is created across the Middle East.

