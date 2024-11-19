Dubai, UAE : AHOY, the first GCC-backed deep-tech company specializing in algorithmic developer tools, has announced the launch of its Startup Builder Initiative, aiming to support 10,000 entrepreneurs and provide deep-tech solutions to empower and upskill 30,000 software developers across the MENA region by 2030. The announcement was made by the co-founder and CEO Jamil Shinawi at the Tech Excellence Awards, hosted by Entrepreneur Middle East, where AHOY won the Ecosystem Enabler Award for its contributions to regional innovation and tech ecosystem development.

This initiative aligns with the entrepreneurial and digital revolution happening in the GCC, aiming to create 10 unicorns by 2030 led by Saudi’s vision 2030 and MCIT, NTDP and DTVC initiatives; and the UAE government's vision to foster 100,000 startups through its Ignyte program.

AHOY’s focus on decentralized AI and core tech infrastructure positions it as a key player in the innovation landscape globally. The Startup Builder Initiative aims to accelerate the growth of startups in sectors like transport and mobility, aviation, smart cities by providing them with the resources, mentorship, and technology needed to scale and build next-generation solutions. Through 24SIX9, AHOY-backed startup community platform, the company is creating an ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, engineers, investors, and industry leaders to collaborate, share knowledge, and develop new solutions.

The initiative will focus on enabling deep-tech innovation, helping entrepreneurs and engineers create scalable solutions that can drive change across industries.

“We are excited to launch this initiative, which aligns with the entrepreneurial and digital revolution happening in the GCC, putting the region at the forefront of global innovation," said Jamil Shinawi, co-founder and CEO of AHOY. “Being awarded the Ecosystem Enabler Award is a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration and supporting entrepreneurs in the MENA region and beyond. Through the Startup Builder Initiative and the 24SIX9 community, we aim to help entrepreneurs and engineers grow their businesses and contribute to the GCC’s goal of nurturing unicorns and leading the AI revolution.”

Key Features of the Startup Builder Initiative:

Support for 10,000 Entrepreneurs: AHOY will help 10,000 entrepreneurs over the next six years through tailored tech solutions, strategic mentorship, networking opportunities, incubation programs, accelerator partnerships, funding access, and more.

Empowering 30,000 Developers: Software engineers and developers will gain access to cutting-edge technologies, resources, and mentorship, enabling them to develop deep-tech enabled solutions across various industries.

Access to Core Tech Infrastructure: Entrepreneurs and developers will be able to leverage AHOY’s decentralized Data and AI solutions and frameworks, motion tech-stack, and other infrastructure to build next-generation applications and systems.

Focus on Deep Tech Innovation: The initiative will prioritize challenges in logistics, mobility, and smart city development.

24SIX9 Community: The 24SIX9 platform will provide a space for collaboration, where entrepreneurs, engineers, and industry leaders can exchange ideas, form partnerships, and drive innovation.

Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships: Through the AHOY initiative, startups will receive market access to scale globally, helping to drive cross-border innovation and reach international markets.

AHOY’s decentralized AI models, particularly its AHOY Motion Stack (AMS), automate critical functions in industries like logistics, traffic management, and aviation, improving operational efficiency and scalability while resolving complex mathematical problems for developers to enable them to breakthrough knowledge, time and cost extensive challenges. By providing open-source access to developers, AHOY encourages global collaboration and the development of new solutions.

About AHOY

AHOY is the first GCC backed deep-tech algorithmic developer company, trusted by industry leaders, governments, and top software engineers building innovative AI solutions. With offices across the GCC, AHOY provides developers with the tools to create scalable, next-generation systems for industries such as logistics, aviation, and smart city development, and more. AHOY also is the leading backer of the 24SIX9 startup community, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to foster collaboration and innovation. Through its Startup Builder Initiative, AHOY supports the growth of startups with funding, mentorship, and access to advanced technologies. AHOY’s solutions, including the AHOY Motion Stack, enable industries to optimize their operations, reduce risks, and scale autonomously. For more information, please visit www.ahoy.technology