Dubai, UAE: Forbes Middle East has recognized H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, as a distinguished leader on its list of sustainability leaders in the energy and utilities sector across the Middle East.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar was selected as one of 107 leaders across 12 sectors honored for their contributions to advancing the sustainability agenda in the region. The UAE topped the list with 54 entries, followed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, underscoring the country's unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Forbes stated that the leaders were ranked based on a comprehensive evaluation of corporate sustainability efforts. The evaluation analyzed initiatives within each sector, considering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reports, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management, water and energy usage, resource efficiency, adoption of renewable energy, and energy efficiency technologies. The assessment focused exclusively on initiatives by Middle Eastern companies operating globally.

This is the second award H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar has received this year from Forbes Middle East, following his selection as one of the top CEOs in the Middle East in August 2024.

H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar remarked, "District cooling systems have become an essential component of energy systems, forming the foundation of sustainable economic and urban development. They are particularly suited for large-scale, high-density projects such as downtown commercial areas, airports, universities, residential towers, and commercial establishments."

He emphasized that the vital role of government policies and the continuous support of local energy providers in the effective deployment of district cooling. Bin Shafar expressed his pride in Empower employees, who are part of the world's largest district cooling services provider. He noted that this recognition by a prestigious media organization is a testament to their tremendous efforts.

Bin Shafar further highlighted Dubai's objective to increase the adoption of environmentally friendly district cooling systems to at least 40% of the emirate’s total cooling capacity by 2030. With approximately 70% of energy used by buildings in the region cooling, the economic and societal benefits of district cooling systems make it logical for individuals and organizations to collaborate in promoting and developing this strategic industry.