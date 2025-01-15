Muscat: In keeping with the latest technological advancements in the digital banking scene, ahlibank is proud to unveil its new payment solution app, ahliPOS. The app is designed to offer businesses and their customers a swift, secure and seamless payment experience. It enables merchants with the convenience of accepting card payments directly on their Android devices, guaranteeing a hassle-free transaction environment.

The new innovative application enables merchants to accept card payments in a smart, secure, and convenient manner directly on their NFC-enabled Android devices. ahliPOS eliminates the need for any additional hardware or software, simplifying the payment process for businesses.

One of key features to note is advanced security and convenience, with ahliPOS being designed to prioritize user security while offering a highly convenient payment experience. Moreover, customers can make contactless payments smoothly, thereby enhancing transaction speed. Additionally, the app is compatible with any latest version Android smartphone or tablet that is NFC-enabled, with ahliPOS accepting all major NFC-enabled card schemes, thus facilitating a wide range of payment options. Receipts can be instantly sent to customers via SMS, or by scanning a QR code, or through email; thereby supporting digital record-keeping.

On the launch of ahliPOS, Qais Ibrahim Al Hasni, AGM - Head of Retail Business Support at ahlibank, said, “We are proud to unveil ahliPOS, an innovative payment solution that empowers businesses with seamless and efficient payment capabilities without the need for traditional hardware. This pioneering service simplifies the payment process, offering businesses a secure, hassle-free option that drives operational efficiency. By providing a solution tailored to enhance business agility, ahliPOS strengthens our clients’ competitive positioning in today’s dynamic market. Our commitment goes beyond delivering cutting-edge technology—we are dedicated to accelerating business growth, optimizing operations, and creating superior customer experiences.”

Most notably, this service is available exclusively for businesses holding an ahlibank business account. The Bank continues delivering the latest technological advancements to its diverse clientele, guaranteeing them receiving the best and most innovative solutions that greatly boost their growing enterprises.