Muscat: In its ongoing commitment to providing a top-notch banking experience, ahlibank continues hosting a number of gatherings for its Al Nukhba clients across the Sultanate. These exclusive events, held across various governorates in the Sultanate, aim to strengthen relationships with ahlibank's premium clientele and express gratitude for their continued trust. The gatherings also serve as a venue to introduce the latest tailored products and offerings exclusively designed for this esteemed segment.

Al Nukhba gathering kicked off with great enthusiasm in a few governorates of the Sultanate and is to be continued across ahlibank branches in all governorates. This strategic initiative reflects ahlibank's unwavering commitment to fostering strong connections with its premium clients and delivering unparalleled banking experiences.

Muneer Al Balushi, Assistant General Manager - Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, emphasized the bank's commitment to its exclusive clients, stating, "We believe in exceeding traditional banking services by recognizing the unique requirements of our premium clients. As partners, we provide distinctive and innovative solutions that surpass their expectations. Moreover, we are attuned to the evolving preferences and premium lifestyles of our clients, striving to deliver innovative solutions that align with their needs. By actively collecting market insights and client feedback, we continuously solidify our position as one of the most preferred banks in Oman."

Al Balushi further added, "Our efforts exemplify our dedication to understanding the individual needs of our clients and enhancing our product and service offerings accordingly. Through the Al Nukhba banking account, premium clients enjoy an array of exclusive benefits that elevate their banking experience.”

Each Al Nukhba account holder is assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager, ensuring personalized attention and assistance. In addition, Al Nukhba lounges offer a private and comfortable setting for conducting banking transactions. Complimentary debit and Signature credit cards provide convenient access to funds and a host of additional benefits. With preferential pricing on deposits and loans, Al Nukhba clients can seize competitive rates and maximize their financial opportunities. Furthermore, special discounted tariffs on bank charges translate into savings on transaction fees. Exclusive discounts and offers from selected premium merchants grant Al Nukhba clients unique privileges and savings. They also receive personalized concierge service, purchase protection, and extended warranty coverage on their purchases, ensuring peace of mind and added value. These comprehensive benefits make the Al Nukhba banking account the premier choice for customers seeking a superior banking experience tailored to their unique needs and aspirations.

ahlibank's successful hosting of the Al Nukhba gatherings further solidifies its position as a premium bank in Oman. The bank remains committed to continuously enhancing its offerings, ensuring that Al Nukhba clients receive unrivaled service and access to exclusive benefits that enhance the value of their wealth.