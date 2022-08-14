Muscat: ahlibank's resilient second quarter performance received a thumping response from branch managers at its recently concluded Retail Banking Meeting, held to review the Bank’s retail performance and explore newer avenues to enhance customer experience.

With an impressive net profit of RO 15.8 million in the second quarter (an increase of 18.6% over the same period last year), the meeting applauded the role played by each branch in bolstering the Bank’s strong growth curve. Attending branch managers also charted the successes over the course of 2022 to emerge as one of the most preferred banks in the country. The meeting also celebrated Al Nukhba segment’s achievement of 100 million in the deposit portfolio and highlighted the significance of upgraded e-channels in structuring its current and future growth.

Commenting on the proceedings of the meeting, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “It is heartening to note that we have forged ahead in our mission to exceed our customers’ expectations and deliver outstanding shareholder value, while ensuring all-round development of our staff. This buoyant phase has been possible, thanks to the concerted efforts and dedication of our team members. In the coming months, we need to fortify our resources and grab the opportunities to grow manifold in the local and regional financial sector. This will be possible with the team spirit that we bring to the table and with our focused approach to customer-centric operations. Our recent investments in high-tech digital products and fintech solutions have well demonstrated our intent to be in the driving seat of customer service bandwagon, and to partner with the government in its economic development initiatives. We will continue this path diligently, serving the community we operate in.”

While second quarter performance was the key feature of the meeting agenda, it also saw the management cadre discuss topics ranging from branch control and e-channel, Change management and customer experience to complaint-management and digital transformation and marketing. The latter has propelled ahlibank’s strategic endeavour to integrate its growing footprints in the country. On the marketing front, the Bank has found a unique niche among the youth and the SME sector, which it has leveraged with a portfolio of innovative products and services.

Participating branch managers also lent their expertise while discussing ways to enhance operations and effectively manage loan and credit risk and enhance customer experience. The interactive session was reflective of the Bank’s vision to manage and sustain its progress with a team of responsive and responsible managers and professionals who are committed to meet and exceed the needs of its customers.

The meeting concluded with a celebration to mark Al Nukhba segment’s 100 million deposit portfolio, and an award ceremony to commend individual efforts in shaping the Bank’s success story. ahlibank has cultivated and nurtured a culture of innovation, and the range of products and services it has implemented and upgraded over the years is a testimony of its pursuit of excellence.

-Ends-