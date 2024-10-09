Muscat. ahli islamic’s outstanding performance gained top honors at the recently held Alam Al Iktisaad Awards 2024, receiving the prestigious ‘Excellence in Retail Islamic Banking led by cutting-edge products & services’ award – marking a significant milestone in its successful track record.

The Alam Al Iktisaad Awards are a benchmark of distinction in the local business and financial sectors. It underpins the leading institutions efforts and endeavors, with ahli islamic showcasing its unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch Sharia-compliant products and services, and fostering sustainable growth. The award accentuates ahli islamic’s operational ability and transformational leadership, reflecting its commitment to excellence across diverse facets.

ahli islamic’s consistent performance, and innovative, retail banking solutions have established it as a trusted partner to its growing customer-base. Its strategic market presence and modern retail banking offerings amplify its position as a distinguished player in the Islamic finance sector. ahli islamic has well established itself as a formidable player, delivering tailored financial solutions that have earned the trust and loyalty of the Omani populace.

Upon receiving the award, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli Islamic, stated, “The recognition of ‘Excellence in Retail Islamic Banking led by cutting-edge products & services’ award demonstrates ahli islamic’s growing market presence as a key player in the retail Islamic banking scene. It sheds the spotlight on our branch network expansion, enhanced digital offerings, and innovative products and services that deliver an exceptional Sharia-compliant banking experience for customers as per their needs. We went further in enhancing our offerings so that our options are more accessible and convenient, thereby ensuring us delivering a holistic portfolio of innovative and personalized Islamic banking products and services.”

ahli islamic’s impressive track record is in harmony with its consistent services and cutting-edge financial solutions which are powered by its highly dedicated team. This remarkable accolade underscores its overall financial strength and stability, ultimately displaying its unwavering commitment to ensuring its customers’ utmost satisfaction.

