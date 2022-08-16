Muscat: ahli islamic’s ongoing initiative to enhance value-added benefits for its growing clientele has set in motion its ambitious 10% cash-back reward for salary transfer customers. Launched earlier this year, the popular scheme continues to support ahli islamic’s commitment to offering its patrons and potential customers newer avenues to grow and enhance their experience.

As per the scheme, ahli islamic offers a 10% cash reward on the total salary, reaching up to a maximum of RO 500. The one-time offer applies to all the existing and new customers, both Omanis and expatriates, whose monthly salaries are RO 1,000 and above.

Conceptualized and implemented to reflect ahli islamic’s long-term goal to ‘partner’ with customers, the 10% cash-back is a windfall for salary transfer customers who rely on shari’a-compliant products and services for their banking requirements. The one-time cash reward continues to translate the ahli islamic’s intent to provide customers with Islamic banking products that comply with the changing market trends and choices of customers from diverse backgrounds.

Highlighting the advantages of the scheme against the backdrop of the growing global popularity of Islamic banking, Mr. Yousuf bin Salim Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic, said, “It is encouraging to witness that Shari’a-compliant financing is growing as one of the fastest segments of the worldwide financial system, with analysts demonstrating its positive role in economic growth. This shift can also be displayed in our local banking sector, which has recently seen a spurt in the number of young Omanis seeking Islamic banking services. This trend is due to customer awareness of the advantages Islamic banking offers to meet their various requirements.

“Through the cash-back offer, we want to express our gratitude to our growing base of customers and applaud them for the trust they have bestowed on our ability to help them grow, whether as an individual or a business entity. We at ahli islamic are positive that this initiative will mirror our responsibility to the community we operate in and demonstrate our intent to generate financial inclusion, as mandated under Oman Vision 2040,” he added.

The cash-back offer is an extension of ahli islamic’s innovative services and products that conform to the Islamic-shari’a principles. With its footprints growing in the Sultanate, it continues to ensure top-quality service standards for its loyal customers.