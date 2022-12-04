With a keen focus on promoting ethical banking practices, and financial inclusivity, ahli islamic has been at the forefront of setting new benchmarks in the Islamic banking industry in Oman. In recognition of the bank’s continued efforts, ahli islamic was recently conferred the prestigious title of Excellence in Islamic Retail Banking at the recently held Alam Al-Iktisaad Wa Al Ama’al Islamic Banking and Finance Awards 2022.

The award ceremony was co-located at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Wa Al Ama’al Islamic Banking and Finance Summit, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. The event was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said as its chief guest, and was attended by His Excellency Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman as a keynote speaker sharing his invaluable industry insights, and Mr. Malik Abdullah Al Mahrouqi, Advisor to the Executive President Office, Central Bank of Oman, as the summit’s Guest of Honour. The summit, which felicitated select banks and FinTech companies for their exceptional performance and achievements during the year, was attended by a cross-section of experts from the Islamic banking and finance industry, top officials from different sectors, and key delegates from various government bodies.

Commenting on the award, Noora Sabah Sultan, AGM – Head of Retail Banking ahli islamic added, “At ahli islamic, we are driven by our relentless pursuit of excellence to provide a comprehensive suite of Sharia-compliant solutions to our customers which deliver a superior banking experience. We are indeed pleased to have received this award which is a testament to our innate zeal that inspires us to go the extra mile and our steadfast commitment to achieving outstanding results in every area of operation.”

“ahli islamic will continue to spearhead innovation, uphold industry best practices, and remain at the forefront of advocating the benefits of modern Sharia-compliant banking solutions in the country. This will go beyond strengthening our brand in the industry – it will also cement the Sultanate’s position and increase its contribution to the Islamic economy.

As the Associate Partner at the event, ahli islamic also played a proactive role in the panel discussions that highlighted the strong growth of Islamic finance in the country, its impact on sustainable progress to meet Oman vision 2040, and the potential opportunities that are expected to arise in the future.

-Ends-