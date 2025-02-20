The consolidation strengthens Agthia’s portfolio in high-growth categories, driving future value creation

Agthia will continue to enhance operational synergies through ongoing integration with Abu Auf Group’s innovative and entrepreneurial approach

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), a leading regional food and beverage company, today announced the consolidation of an additional 10% stake in Abu Auf, a leading Egyptian healthy snacks and coffee brand, increasing its ownership to 80%.

This strategic move aligns with Agthia’s ambition to drive growth in high-potential categories and build on successful partnerships. The Auf family will continue to drive the business, ensuring continued agility, innovation, and operational excellence.

Since acquiring an initial 60% stake in 2022 and an additional 10% in February 2024, Agthia and Abu Auf have achieved remarkable milestones together. Over the past two years, Abu Auf has opened more than 100 new stores (net) and increased EBITDA by over 70% in AED terms. In 2024 alone, Abu Auf’s revenue grew by 33% year-on-year in AED despite EGP devaluation challenges, highlighting the resilience of the business and the strategic value of this partnership.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: “Abu Auf embodies entrepreneurial spirit, operational excellence, and a relentless drive for growth. This additional investment reflects our belief in the company’s potential and our commitment to bringing their innovative products to more consumers across Egypt and beyond.”

Ahmed Auf, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Auf Group, added: “Abu Auf is a proud Egyptian homegrown food and beverage brand that is not only about a diverse portfolio of premium coffee and quality food products, but also about agility and growth opportunities wherever they may be present. With Agthia’s scale and expertise, Abu Auf has accelerated on the growth journey and remains firmly committed to continued innovation and expansion.”

