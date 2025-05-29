Dubai United Arab Emirates: Agon Capital, the dynamic investment firm behind some of the region’s most exciting lifestyle ventures, has announced its most ambitious hospitality project yet: the development of the Villivaru Island Resort in the Maldives, a breathtaking, design-led escape set to redefine barefoot luxury in the Indian Ocean.

In collaboration with Janah International Holding (JIH), Agon Capital has formed Villivaru Holdings to develop this visionary new private island resort. Located just 30 minutes by speedboat from Malé’s Velana International Airport, Villivaru will offer an intimate collection of 61 villas and 11 private island estates, fusing bold architecture with ecological harmony.

Set within the jewel-like waters of the South Malé Atoll, the resort is a private sanctuary framed by powder-white sand beaches and vibrant coral reefs. It offers exceptional privacy, refined elegance, and curated experiences for the most discerning travellers.

“Villivaru is more than a destination, it’s a legacy in the making,” said Ryan Hattigh, CEO of Agon Capital. “Our vision is to craft places that transcend trend, to shape iconic retreats that inspire, endure, and elevate the very concept of hospitality. With Villivaru, we are not simply building a resort; we are creating a living, breathing experience where architecture, nature, and service converge in perfect harmony. This project embodies everything Agon Capital stands for: a bold design ethos, an unwavering commitment to excellence, and a belief in hospitality as a force for emotional and cultural connection.”

The project builds on the proven expertise of Agon Capital’s Hospitality division, which operates standout UAE venues such as Gitano, BCH:CLB, and The Coterie, and is known for delivering exceptional service and innovative experiences. This vision is further reflected in strategic partnerships like Agon’s investment with H&H in Eden House - a premium hospitality-led residential project that underscores the brand’s commitment to design, service, and lifestyle excellence. These ventures highlight Agon’s ability to execute at the highest level, ensuring Villivaru exceeds expectations on a global stage.

From its spectacular overwater villas and beachfront retreats to a lavish Four-Bedroom Owner’s Residence, every accommodation is a symphony of privacy, design excellence, and sensory immersion. The resort’s 11 branded residences, each with their own private arrival pavilion, spa, and sunset bar, blur the line between home and haute hospitality.

Adding to the island’s allure are ten exquisite dining venues, including four signature restaurants and two world-renowned culinary brands. Whether dining under the stars at an open-fire grill, or indulging in modern Maldivian fare at an overwater fine dining venue, every bite is curated for connoisseurs.

Speaking on behalf of the joint venture, Mr Mohamed Ali Janah, Chairman of Janah International Holding, commented, “Villivaru Island Resort is more than a hospitality project, it’s a rare canvas for creating the Maldives’ next flagship experience. This partnership draws on global investment strength and generations of Maldivian know-how.”

Poised to open in early 2027, Villivaru Island Resort symbolizes Agon Capital’s confident entry into one of the world’s most desirable, and competitive, luxury markets. As the Maldives embraces global investment and infrastructure evolution, this bold venture positions Agon as a leading voice in next-generation hospitality.

About Villivaru Holdings

Villivaru Holdings Pvt Ltd is a strategic joint venture between Janah International Holdings (JIH) and Agon Capital, dedicated to developing transformational hospitality and residential projects in the Maldives. Its vision is rooted in regional expertise, bold design, and a commitment to redefining island luxury.

About JIH

Janah International Holdings (JIH) is a global consulting and investment firm with a legacy of delivering high-end developments in some of the world’s most complex environments. With strong foundations in luxury hospitality, real estate, and public-private collaboration, JIH partners with renowned global brands to deliver value, excellence, and innovation.

About Agon Capital

Agon Capital is a family-owned investment group based in the UAE, focused on real estate, hospitality, sports, and digital innovation. Its real estate portfolio includes premium developments across Dubai, including Eden House Za’abeel, a landmark project in partnership with H&H Developments. In hospitality, Agon Capital is known for its fast-growing F&B brands such as Gitano, Sailor’s, and Coterie Social & Kitchen. In sports, its Precision Football platform is redefining elite football training and development. Driven by agility, ambition, and purpose, Agon Capital creates lasting impact through creativity and speed to market.

