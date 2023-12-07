​​​​​DUBAI, UAE – AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious Middle East Trophy 2023/2024. The spectacular championship will feature a series of adrenaline-pumping races – powered by Hankook – held across Kuwait, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, showcasing the best of endurance racing in the Middle East. The AGMC Racing team is powered by AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

The Middle East Trophy marks a significant event on the motorsport calendar, featuring three prestigious venues and bringing together a lineup of exceptional racing talent. This season, AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport is geared up to set the tracks ablaze, building upon their commendable runner-up position from the previous year.

“We are once again excited to showcase our prowess on the track as we take on the Middle East Trophy 2023/2024. AGMC Racing in cooperation with Simpson Motorsport will compete across these Middle Eastern venues, promising an exhilarating display of motorsport excellence with the BMW M4 GT4, which is a complete and race-worthy package of performance, reliability, and maintainability” said Ziad Boghdady, Director, Marketing & Customer Life Cycle Management at AGMC. The inaugural Hankook 12H Kuwait kicks off the racing action from December 7 to 9, 2023 at Kuwait Motor Town, followed by the 18th edition of Hankook 24H Dubai from January 12 to 14, 2024 at Dubai Autodrome, and finally, the Hankook 6H Abu Dhabi on 20-21 January 2024 at Yas Marina Circuit.

Amidst the exhilarating race action, fans can look forward to off-track action through the diverse fan zones and hospitality areas, promising an immersive and unforgettable experience, while AGMC Racing will be supported by its sponsors, Oppo Mobiles and American Hospital in this thrilling racing endeavour.

“Our partnership with Oppo Mobiles amplifies our commitment to bringing the best of technology and performance to the racing circuit. Together, we aim to elevate the racing experience for both the drivers and the spectators at the Hankook racing events,” added Boghdady.

The spotlight of team AGMC’s racing prowess – the BMW M4 GT4 – will be proudly displayed at AGMC’s Motor City showroom after the Kuwait race. Visitors and enthusiasts can get a glimpse of this automotive masterpiece firsthand from December 14, 2023, till the 24H Dubai race takes place in mid-January, to get a feel of its cutting-edge technology and race-ready performance specs.

Developed specially to win races and titles, the BMW M4 GT4 exceptional combines key technologies from its predecessor – the M4 GT3 – ensuring an unrivalled racing experience for drivers and fans alike. Helping rev up its time-tested racing excellence on the track is a powerful 2,993 cc, six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower turbo technology, which powers an output of 550 hp with 650 Nm torque. The 7-speed automatic gearbox transmission by ZF with motorsport software gives an additional boost.

Making the BMW M4 GT4 particularly track-worthy is its sustainable and lightweight construction. incorporating renewable high-performance flax materials to replace almost all carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components. Each M4 GT4 model is also meticulously handcrafted at the BMW M GmbH in Garching, Germany.

The BMW M4 GT4 has an impressive track record, clinching numerous class victories and prestigious titles across top races including the British GT Championship, GT4 European Series, GT4 France, DTM Trophy and more.

Get set to await all the racing action with BMW and AGMC Racing by Simpson Motorsport this season!

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Digital Business Unit Manager, AGMC

email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Mohammad Al Sayed, Gambit Communications

email: mohammad@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 46 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.