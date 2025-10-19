KUWAIT – Agility KSCP, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, announced the successful conclusion of its sponsorship of the 2025 “Watheefti” career fair, Kuwait’s biggest national job event, as part of its commitment to strengthening its workforce with national talent and attracting Kuwaiti graduates.

Watheefti was held under the patronage of Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, at the Arena, Grand Hyatt Kuwait, from Oct. 16 to 18. The fair drew more than 30,000 candidates for three days of interviews and networking. The event provided Agility with a key platform to meet graduates and job seekers and highlight career opportunities across its diverse business units.

Working at Agility KSCP offers Kuwaiti nationals a valuable opportunity to contribute to the development of the country’s logistics sector, support national economic priorities, and participate in advancing Kuwait’s infrastructure. In June, Agility KSCP announced a new strategy built around the growth opportunities emerging from Kuwait’s evolving economy, positioning the company as a dedicated platform that supports the country’s national development goals. Under this strategic direction, Agility KSCP will build on its longstanding commitment to developing the Kuwaiti human capital that will be the driving force behind its implementation.

Agility actively seeks to attract national talent through its regular participation in career fairs. The company has taken part in the American University of the Middle East (AUM) Career Fair and the K-Tech Career Fair under the theme “With You Along the Road 4,” as part of its efforts to support Kuwaitization, promoting local employment, and empowering Kuwaiti youth to help shape the country’s future.

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, innovation, and infrastructure. The company is listed in Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit our website: www.agility.com.

For more information about Agility, visit:

Website: www.agility.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Abdullah AlKhuraibet | abdullah@bensirri.com