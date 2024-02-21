Muscat, Oman: The International Series, which is part of the Asian Tour, is being held in Oman from 22-25 February 2024, and will be powered by sustainable energy technology from Aggreko. This is the first time in Oman that a sporting event will have sustainable power delivery at its heart.

Aggreko will use a mixture of power diesel generators utilizing B20 biodiesel and a hybrid system of solar and battery energy storage to power the event. B20 biofuel is provided in partnership with Wakud.

The International Series 2024 tees off at Muscat’s iconic Al Mouj Golf with some of the biggest names in the game, as the International Series Oman returns to the Asian Tour schedule. A number of major players will tee it up in the USD 2 million Oman tournament, the season opener on the 2024 schedule of The International Series, ready to test themselves on the Greg Norman-designed course.

According to Clarence Hiles, Area Sales Manager,Oman, Aggreko: “We are proud to be the official power partner of The International Series in Oman. Sustainability is at the heart of this event which will shine the spotlight on Oman’s status as an international sporting location, especially for global golfing tournaments. All temporary energy solutions will be supplied by Aggreko in on-course, broadcast and hospitality areas. Multiple facilities will be run on solar, bio diesel and battery power. This will result in huge reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions.”

Aggreko team will be on the ground to ensure a seamless supply of energy as well as to monitor climate control throughout The International Series. The company has a strong history of providing green energy solutions for international golfing tournaments like Ryder Cup, The Open, Hero Dubai Desert Classic and others.

About Aggreko

Aggreko, is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in 67 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com

About The International Series 2024

The International Series 2024 tees off at Muscat’s iconic Al Mouj Golf with some of the biggest names in the game after it was confirmed that the International Series Oman will return to the Asian Tour schedule on 22-25 February 2024.

The International Series was first introduced to the Asian Tour calendar in 2022 as a set of 10 elevated tournaments that support playing opportunities and drive greater engagement, thanks to a landmark US$300m investment with LIV Golf.

World-class destinations on this year’s schedule also include Macau, Morocco, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with further dates and venues still to be announced. In previous seasons, tournaments have been staged in Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, China, England, Scotland, Egypt and Thailand. For more information on the International Series Oman, click here.