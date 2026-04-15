Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has opened admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year, with applications accepted from 13 April to 17 May 2026 across its three Master’s programmes: the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD), the Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD), and the Master of Arts in International Law, Human Rights and Diplomacy (MILAD), AGDA’s newest programme.

AGDA’s Master’s programmes are designed for professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge in international affairs, law, development, and humanitarian action. Delivered in Abu Dhabi, the programmes combine academic learning with practical training, including simulations and case studies, to strengthen analytical and decision-making skills.

The programmes run between nine months and one year, with evening classes held at the Academy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This flexible format allows participants to balance their studies with professional and personal commitments while fully engaging in both the academic and practical components.

AGDA’s programmes encourage participants to approach global challenges with a sense of responsibility and a focus on practical solutions. Each degree reflects the Academy’s commitment to building national expertise and supporting the UAE’s priorities, while fostering a well-rounded, globally aware perspective.

Each programme offers a distinct academic focus. MILAD explores the intersection of international law, human rights, and multilateral systems. MAHAD focuses on humanitarian and development challenges, with an emphasis on operational decision-making and field-relevant skills. MAGAD provides a broad foundation in global affairs, including international relations, economic issues, and crisis management.

Applicants must meet several admission requirements, including being a UAE national, holding a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with a minimum GPA of 3.0 from a recognised university, and achieving the required score in an English language proficiency test such as IELTS or TOEFL. Applicants are also required to submit an updated CV and a motivation letter outlining their academic and professional objectives.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review full programme details and admission criteria and submit their applications through AGDA’s website: https://www.agda.ac.ae/masters.

AGDA is an academic institution licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education since 2014.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/