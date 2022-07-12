Abu Dhabi – The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) announced the opening of registration for its two Master of Arts programmes. Starting from today until August 21st, 2022, Emiratis who have a keen interest in diplomatic leadership and humanitarian action are invited to apply for one of AGDA’s two accredited programmes. AGDA is offering talented Emiratis the chance to pursue their studies on a tuition-free basis for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Interested candidates are invited to apply via the following link: https://apply.agda.ac.ae/

Master of Arts Programme in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD):

The MAGAD programme, which launched in 2017 and was only open to AGDA’s graduates and diplomats, is now open to the public for the first time. The accredited programme balances thematic courses, practical courses and diplomatic skills courses, which aim to solidify the knowledge of students on global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE, while enhancing their diplomatic leadership skills.

The MAGAD programme combines a simultaneous focus on global affairs and diplomatic leadership. It provides students with the ability to learn and think critically about key political and economic trends, while gaining first-hand training in advanced negotiations and mediation, public diplomacy, leadership and crisis management in the field of diplomacy. The programme is unique to AGDA given its dual emphasis on thematic knowledge and diplomatic skills training.

The programme consists of 30 credit hours of course work, with classes being held during evening hours. The MAGAD programme offers students the flexibility to determine their own timeline. Students can complete their studies in one academic year (full-time) or in two academic years (part-time). Eligible candidates for the MAGAD programme must be UAE nationals with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and an IELTS score of 6.5 and above.

Master of Arts Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD):

In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the MAHAD programme was launched in 2021 as an accredited programme for those with an interest and a willingness to pursue a career in humanitarian work.

Running for one academic year, the programme aims to improve the decision-making skills of its participants, as well as their ability to manage multicultural teams. The MAHAD programme emphasises practical skills development and knowledge of the major theoretical trends that are shaping the delivery of humanitarian aid and development studies.

Young professionals enrolled in the MAHAD programme must achieve 30 credit hours to complete the programme. The classes are held in the evening on AGDA’s campus. Eligible candidates for the MAHAD programme must have a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with a minimum GPA of 3.0, with a minimum score of 6.5 on the IELTS exam.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General a.i. of AGDA said: “AGDA is proud to open the registration for its distinguished MA programmes to Emiratis across the UAE. We aim to equip our students with the necessary theoretical and practical know-how to maintain the UAE’s leading position on the international map.”

“At AGDA, we look forward to receiving a strong line-up of candidates and continuing our key mission in contributing to the country’s foreign policy objectives, as well as its international aid policy mission. By offering exceptional academic programmes, we aim to prepare a generation of specialists and elite diplomats who can effectively represent the UAE across borders,” added His Excellency.

Speaking about the MAHAD programme, His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs said: “With global humanitarian challenges rising, the specially designed MAHAD programme aims to prepare a cadre of experts in humanitarian and development assistance, who will not only contribute to the objectives of the UAE’s foreign assistance policy, but also contribute to global peace and prosperity, particularly in nations facing humanitarian conflicts and instability.”

Dr Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said: “AGDA’s accredited MA programmes are unique in their nature, as they will introduce students to leading diplomats and experts within various fields, all while providing valuable knowledge, insights and skills. Our highly competitive selection criteria for the tuition scholarships means that our future students can expect a rewarding and high-impact experience, both in the classroom and beyond.”

-Ends-