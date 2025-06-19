Dubai, UAE: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, celebrated World Environment Day, observed annually on 5 June, with "One Community, One Planet, Zero Plastic", themed events, aligned with the UAE’s Year of Community and the United Nations’ theme of “Ending Plastic Pollution”. The events, which ran over the course of a week, aimed to raise awareness, promote sustainable practices and highlight community engagement in environmental stewardship.

The week commenced with a thought-provoking webinar led by Maryam Al Mansoori, founder of Rebound, titled ‘Recycling in Action: Unmasking the Complexity of Materials for a Circular Economy.’ In the session, Maryam explored the complexity of various materials, highlighting ways to enhance awareness and improve efficient recycling practices.

Emirates NBD also prioritised impactful sustainability education through a series of staff activations and ESG-themed booths across the Group's three locations. Employees engaged in comprehensive learning experiences, gaining valuable insights into environmental responsibility and sustainable practices in collaboration with partners such as Goumbook, Green Arabia, Switch Foods, SNF, Merint, Enable, and Thrift for Good. Activities included American Sign Language (ASL) sessions and mini Climate Fresk workshops both facilitated by internal staff, along with other workshops designed to deepening understanding of critical sustainability challenges. To encourage participation and reinforce key learnings, staff also enjoyed the opportunity to “spin the wheel” for prizes and engage in eco-challenges, such as adopting a mangrove tree.

Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD said: "The theme 'One Community, One Planet, Zero Plastic' captures the bank’s ongoing commitment to integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations and empowering our employees, customers and the wider community to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future. At Emirates NBD, we believe that sustainability is not just a responsibility, but an opportunity to shape a better, a more inclusive future for all.”

In line with the Year of Community, partner booths showcased the vibrant contributions of local businesses and community organisations. Employees explored plastic-free product alternatives, sampled organic food offerings, and admired inspiring art installations created by students of determination. To further engage employees and raise awareness on critical ESG topics, a fast-paced Kahoot Quiz covered climate change, sustainable finance and global environmental challenges. Participation in multiple activities, aimed at fostering community engagement and learning, made employees eligible for a raffle draw, reinforcing the collective commitment to a sustainable future.

