Abu Dhabi:– Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on educational, humanitarian training programs and initiatives.

The signing ceremony took place at AGDA in Abu Dhabi, where the MoU was signed by His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, and His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, in the presence of leadership members on both sides.

The partnership between AGDA and DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation aims to create a space for actively exchanging crucial knowledge and expertise, providing a path to improving the technical and intellectual skills of those involved. This collaboration will focus on the intersection of diplomacy with humanitarian action and discuss the information needed to be successful and impactful in this field of work.

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, said, “AGDA is excited to partner with DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation and collaborate on work related to the global humanitarian challenges. Where we can expand our impact and make a difference in humanitarian diplomacy, this partnership fosters innovation in humanitarian work and exchanging knowledge and experiences with DIHAD. This is a testament to the work AGDA is doing concerning education in the Humanitarian space. We launched the Master of Arts (MA) programme in Humanitarian Action and Development in 2021, giving those interested and willing to pursue a career in development work an opportunity to learn from experts in this field.”

For his part, H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, said: "Through this agreement, we aspire to realize the objectives of global humanitarian diplomacy, which has recently started to strengthen its active global role through organisations as well as individuals, to foster cooperation between vulnerable groups, decision-makers, and influencers, and to promote access to resources that can be used to help those in need and strengthen the role of humanitarians worldwide.”

H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam Al Madani added: "Through the various events, programmes, and activities held under DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, we are striving to realize the UAE’s vision concerning long-term development work, which coincides with the announcement of 2023 as being the “Year of Sustainability.” That is why our agenda for this year is focused on sustainability.”

DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation is committed to empowering the world through sustainable development, humanitarian initiatives, and education. In 2022, DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Organisation, in collaboration with UCAM University in Spain, introduced the first Master's Degree in Sustainable Humanitarian Action, one of the most influential master's programs in international humanitarian work. In its first year, the program attracted more than 30 students from more than 25 nationalities who were eager to further humanitarian efforts globally and develop their skills.

Part of its academic programs, AGDA offers The Master of Arts (MA) programme in Humanitarian Action and Development, an accredited full-time course designed for those aspiring to work in the humanitarian sector. The programme goes beyond typical academic coursework, providing practical skill development alongside an understanding of the key theories that influence humanitarian aid and development studies. An additional emphasis is placed on decision-making and managing multicultural teams, essential skills for leaders in this sector. The programme lasts for one academic year, setting a solid foundation for those eager to contribute to humanitarian and development efforts.

In their recent collaboration; AGDA has participated in the 19th edition of The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development (DIHAD) conference and exhibition, where AGDA representatives educated the international exhibition visitors about their efforts in preparing world-class diplomats to be experts in humanitarian action while simultaneously attracting those interested in this field to join the academy in the coming academic years.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

