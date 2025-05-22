Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In a step toward strengthening media and communication capabilities, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deraya Speakers, a leading organization in speaker and media training. The strategic agreement focuses on developing joint training initiatives and sharing expertise, in response to the fast-evolving global media landscape.

Attended by His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, the MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Ms. Hind Khalifat, CEO of Deraya Speakers, during an official ceremony alongside staff from both organizations and a group of Deraya program graduates.

As part of the agreement, AGDA and Deraya Speakers will collaborate on delivering high-quality training programs in media and communication, co-hosting seminars and conferences, and facilitating the exchange of professional consultations. The partnership will also focus on the development of new training modules and the enhancement of existing programs to address emerging trends and challenges in the media sector.

This MoU underscores AGDA’s ongoing commitment to providing its students and affiliates with cutting-edge skills and practical knowledge, reinforcing its role as a leading institution shaping the future of UAE diplomacy.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

About Deraya for Speakers:

Deraya for Speakers is a leading platform dedicated to empowering speakers and experts to share their knowledge and build a strong professional presence. It offers a range of specialized programs focused on public speaking development and preparing speakers for both local and international opportunities through workshops, training sessions, and live experiences. Deraya has successfully formed strategic partnerships with reputable educational institutions and training centers, strengthening its credibility and recognition. The platform is accredited by local and international training bodies and has contributed to launching many of speakers who have excelled in conferences and forums around the world, making Deraya a key player in advancing the speaking industry and knowledge empowerment.