The award-winning building and infrastructure projects company will support EEG’s sustainability efforts across the nation, in line with the country’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dubai, UAE: AG Engineering, part of the Construction & Services sector of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE, has been elevated to the position of Board Member of the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). The appointment is in recognition of its active participation and ongoing contribution towards the EEG’s environmental and sustainability initiatives across the UAE.

Having been a corporate member of the EEG since 2019, AG Engineering has participated in numerous community initiatives organised by EEG, including can collection drives, tree planting and beach cleanups. Over the last four years, AG Engineering has planted 35 Ghaf and Sidra tree saplings in Ras Al Khaimah under the For Our Emirates We Plant campaign, with the trees expected to mitigate more than 31 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalence from the atmosphere annually, once matured.

This year, AG Engineering was listed among the ‘Green Heroes’ awarded during the Emirates Recycling Awards for its company-wide conservation and recycling efforts. An active contributor to EEG’s paper collection and recycling campaigns, including One Root One Tree – OROC, Paper Walk, and Recycle Reforest Repeat, EEG has compiled and collected more than 65,000 Kg of used paper from AG Engineering.

As a Board Member of the EEG, AG Engineering will play a deeper role guiding the Group’s sustainability efforts across the nation, in line with the country’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Commenting on the occasion, K. Jacob John, CEO, AG Engineering, said: “We are proud to be recognised for our contributions and invited to play a leading role in driving environmentally friendly practices in the UAE. Sustainability is increasingly a focus for us at AG Engineering, as we see our responsibility extending not just to the communities we work in, but to the future of the planet itself. We look forward to continued collaboration with the EEG as we drive further awareness and action around building a greener future for all.”

Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Chairperson and Co-Founder, Emirates Environmental Group remarked on the new appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome AG Engineering as a key contributor and partner in creating real breakthroughs for the environment and setting itself as a model for positive change. We value the continued commitment and support for our Group’s efforts in the UAE and look forward to driving innovative and sustainable practices across the nation.”

The Emirates Environmental Group is a professional working group devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement.

Established in 1991, it is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combating Desertification (UNCCD) and the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

AG Engineering specialises in construction services and infrastructure projects and has successfully executed major iconic projects across the Middle East, Africa and India, building an impeccable track record over the last five decades in the industry.

With a diverse range of capabilities, AG Engineering has successfully completed commercial projects in aviation, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, retail, hospitality, education and industrial facilities.

-Ends-

About Al Ghurair Investment:

Al Ghurair Investment is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair Investment continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

Editor’s note:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sara O’Hara

Head of Group Communications & Group Press Office

Al Ghurair Investment

Email: media@al-ghurair.com