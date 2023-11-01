Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, has launched its latest digital payments innovation: AFS One, in Bahrain. AFS One is a fully featured point-of-sale (POS) software that delivers leading restaurant technology to a wide range of food and beverage outlets (full-service restaurants, dine-in, quick-service, takeout, delivery or drive-through, and in one location or across multiple branches).

AFS One reduces dependencies on multiple hardware solutions by streamlining and consolidating front and back of house operations for a more integrated and enhanced experience for staff and guests. The cloud-based, all-in-one digital platform is purpose-built for all types and sizes of restaurants, focusing on mobility, efficiency, and scalability. AFS One enhances restaurant management with one solution to take orders, accept orders and perform card payment transactions, in one application. Other functionalities include tableside order modifications, the ability to track guest orders, print individual bills, close out partial bills, and split bills with ease. This solution also integrates with kitchen displays, printers, and bookkeeping software to centralize daily sales, inventory, and cash flows.

Samer Soliman, CEO of Arab Financial Services (AFS) said: “Restaurants need an innovative technology that will help them optimize their operations, increase revenue, and fast track superior guest experiences. With AFS One, restaurants reduce dependency on multiple hardware solutions required to manage their operations and allows them to be fully consolidated on our state-of-the-art POS terminals, thereby reducing investments and increasing mobility. We are focused on integrating restaurants’ existing technology stacks into a central platform that allows them to streamline operations and simplify payments for all types of orders. I am delighted to roll out the AFS One solution in Bahrain, in response to the many restaurant merchants that I am proud to call AFS partners today and to whom we actively listen to and support in our quest to giving them the tools and information needed for their success.”

AFS One connects restaurants’ entire business operations covering front of house, kitchen, payments, and restaurant partner integrations. Spanning point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management, the AFS One solution allows staff to take orders faster and more accurately, helping restaurants improve operations and service while increasing efficiencies and sales.

AFS is the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Company’s ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, Merchant Acquiring, fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media enquiries about AFS and its subsidiary companies can be directed to:

Name: Azza Mubarak Matar

Title: Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: pr@afs.com.bh