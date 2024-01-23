Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s principal digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, and Kiya.ai the leading global fintech provider have announced a strategic partnership aimed at serving AFS’s regional bank clients alongside incumbent financial institutions and neo banks. Through this partnership AFS’s diverse products and solutions portfolio will be further enhanced with Kiya.ai’s deep domain expertise and new-age banking technologies which include Core Banking, Digital Banking, Internet Banking, electronic Customer Onboarding (eCO) and Trade Finance solutions.

Samer Soliman, AFS Chief Executive Officer said: “AFS is honored to lead the technological transformation in pioneering the expansion of technology within the financial sector. We are committed to supporting our many banking clients and partners and always keeping them ahead of the region's rapid digital progress. Our partnership with Kiya.ai adds value to AFS’s diverse digital payments production and solution portfolio. This further highlights our commitment to augmenting our bank clients' offerings, and expanding our spectrum of customer-centric solutions. This collaboration strengthens AFS’s position as the leading provider of innovative digital payment solutions in the Middle East and Africa.”

Committed to delivering excellence and prioritizing sustainable community impact, Kiya.ai stands at the forefront of innovation, specializing in serving financial institutions and governments across the globe. With meticulously designed solutions and services, the company consistently adapts to meet the evolving demands of its clients, ensuring its enduring role as a trusted contributor in shaping the digital future.

Amit Sharma, President - Products, Kiya.ai said, "We are delighted and proud to announce a partnership between Kiya.ai and Arab Financial Services (AFS), which expands our addressable market and opens new opportunities for growth in the Middle East and Africa regions. This strategic partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a catalyst for growth, efficiency, and excellence. Our cutting-edge solutions and deep knowledge of global market practices & regulations coupled with expertise in modern architectures has enabled us to be the trusted partner for the region’s prominent fintech enabler. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the financial industry, leveraging our combined expertise to drive transformative change and propel the sector into a dynamic and technologically advanced era.”

The partnership between AFS and Kiya.ai represents a significant step forward in the advancement of financial technology in the Middle East and Africa. The collaboration is positioned to drive forward innovative customer-centric solutions, fostering inclusive financial services and reinventing the future of digital banking and finance in the region. The combined expertise and dedication of both leading organizations will help establish a comprehensive and accessible financial ecosystem for the benefit of businesses and consumers throughout the MENA region.

AFS is the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by The Central Bank of Bahrain, and majority-owned by Bank ABC, AFS boasts numerous ground-breaking end-to-end digital payment services and solutions. These span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, merchant acquiring, fintech, and a suite of state-of-the-art value-added services. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and the UAE. Its dedication to innovation has positioned AFS as a driving market force delivering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including its Open Banking hub, popular digital mobile wallets, market-leading merchant acquiring services, Bahrain’s leading digital payroll solution, global contact centers and more.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions, and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Company’s ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, Merchant Acquiring, fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Visit www.afs.com.bh for more information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media enquiries about AFS and its subsidiary companies can be directed to:

Name: Azza Mubarak Matar

Title: Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About Kiya.ai

Kiya.ai is one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally. They are known for their deep domain expertise in Financial Services, Core Banking, Digital Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance solutions. Along with its market-ready processes, which help clients traverse their digital transformation journey and create sustainable value for the community. Kiya.ai is headquartered in Mumbai. Kiya.ai helps businesses transform through its advanced digital solutions and new-age technologies such as metaverse, multi-experience & omnichannel banking, artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and data analytics. Kiya.ai has 12 global offices and serves 500+ enterprises in 56 countries across South-East Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Kiya.ai is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified and is assessed at CMMI Level 5 v2.0.

Website: https://www.kiya.ai/