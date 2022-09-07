Cairo: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer, on September 7, 2022. This MoU comes as part of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s keenness on fulfilling its commitment towards corporate social responsibility. The MoU also aims at endorsing Baheya’s vigorous role as the first hospital in Egypt to support Egyptian female cancer fighters through all stages of treatment; including surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and physical therapy.

In a ceremonial atmosphere at Al-Futtaim Group’s Headquarters in Fifth Settlement, the protocol signing witnessed the esteemed attendance of Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, Laila Salem, member of Baheya’s Foundation for Early Detection & Treatment of Breast Cancer Board of Trustees, and granddaughter of the late Baheya Wahba, in addition to Dr. Gilan Ahmed, Executive Director of Baheya Foundation.

During the ceremony, Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din said: “We are pleased to announce our newly-forged collaboration with Baheya Foundation in its impactful mission. This collaboration contributes to Baheya’s prominent role in supporting Egyptian female warriors to receive high-quality treatment and early breast cancer detection free of charge. Given that healthcare is crucial to a country's success and prosperity, this MoU comes in line with the group's strategy and noble objectives to fulfill our role as an active corporate citizen.”

Meanwhile, Laila Salem praised the contribution of AFGRE, adding: "We are honored to witness Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s recognized footprint in community work and its commitment to prioritizing healthcare for women. The Group’s donation will definitely support Egyptian female warriors to overcome their fight against breast cancer. On behalf of Baheya, we will always commit to our great role in supporting the health of Egyptian women, providing early detection and treatment of breast cancer free of charge, according to the best international standards."

Furthermore, Dr. Gilan Ahmed spoke proudly about each milestone achieved by Baheya Foundation. Gilan also extoled the collaboration with Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate which will be a great part of Baheya's mission to back Egyptian women.

Likewise, AFGRE decided to extend its contribution to a wider level emboldening its female employees and residents to prioritize their health. Hence, the group will launch an awareness initiative calling them to accept the group’s special invitations to participate in the organized visits to Baheya to enroll for early detection of breast cancer.

It is worth mentioning that AFGRE is keen to position itself as an active corporate citizen that works tirelessly to carry out activities that enhance women's health and the healthcare sector as a whole. In March, Cairo Festival City, an affiliate of AFGRE, hosted the “RUN FOR A CURE”’ Marathon in collaboration with Baheya Foundation. The Marathon aimed at raising awareness among women about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, where all proceeds were allocated to support Baheya.

-Ends-

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.

About Baheya Foundation:

Baheya is named after Mrs. Baheya Wahby, who is the wife of Eng. Hussein Othman, and a lady from a prominent Egyptian family who passed away losing her battle with cancer.

While receiving treatment she noticed the amount of suffering women from low-income families go through, being unable to afford the treatment. So, she wished for the radiotherapy device to be brought here in Egypt.

So her children took it upon themselves to make her wish come true, and not only did they bring the latest device out there but, they decided to convert her house into a hospital specialized in early detection and treatment of women diagnosed with breast cancer.