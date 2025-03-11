Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As Saudi Arabia’s construction sector continues to expand at an unprecedented pace, the Kingdom is set to reinforce fire and life safety (FLS) standards with the introduction of updated Saudi Building Code (SBC) and Saudi Fire Code (SFC) regulations in mid-2025. In preparation for these changes, AESG has strengthened its Fire & Life Safety division, expanding its Saudi-based team with a number of new hires, including fire protection engineers, senior fire protection engineers, and principal fire protection engineers. This strategic expansion enhances the firm’s ability to support complex projects with advanced mechanical and electrical fire protection expertise.

AESG is among the select few Fire & Life Safety firms actively operating in Saudi Arabia and is one of only two International Consultancy firms certified by Civil Defense as an Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) representative and reviewer, reaffirming the firm’s deep commitment to Vision 2030. “Saudi Arabia’s rapid expansion of mega and giga projects has significantly increased the demand for specialized Fire & Life Safety expertise. These large-scale developments require meticulous and complex fire safety planning, both from a design and regulatory standpoint. The complexity of Saudi projects necessitates both robust local knowledge as well as international expertise to develop equivalencies and alternative solutions, allowing AESG to go beyond standard code compliance and deliver high-value, performance-based fire safety solutions,” said Saeed al Abbar, CEO at AESG.

In 2024, AESG played a critical role in upgrading fire and life safety codes and systems for some of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic developments, including critical infrastructure, healthcare facilities and luxury hospitality projects. The firm also collaborated with developers on major new projects ensuring state-of-the-art fire safety systems were integrated at these developments from the outset. Collectively, AESG’s efforts have helped safeguard over SAR 30 billion worth of built assets in Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead, AESG is set to further expand its Fire & Life Safety division in Saudi Arabia in 2025. “We are strengthening our advisory services in policy, procedures, and governance, leveraging expertise gained from giga-projects. Additionally, we will introduce specialized solutions for industrial projects, further enhancing our service offerings in the Kingdom. Our goal is to grow our team by over 25% while continuing to elevate service quality, client experience, and governance advisory. With the upcoming Saudi Building Code (SBC-201) and Saudi Fire Code (SBC-801) changes, AESG remains committed to guiding clients through compliance with practical, high-impact Fire & Life Safety solutions—designed to be simple, effective, and achievable” said Abdullah Faza, Director - Fire and Life Safety, Middle East at AESG.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, AESG is also expanding its regional footprint, recently establishing a dedicated Fire & Life Safety team in Cairo and is set to expand its teams in the Asia Pacific market with hires in Sydney and Singapore. This expansion includes the appointment of Samer Mehran as Senior FLS Consultant for the company’s Egypt office. With over 15 years of industry experience, Mehran brings deep technical expertise and leadership to support AESG’s continued growth across the Middle East.

