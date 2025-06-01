Dubai, UAE – Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group has been awarded the title of Emaar’s No. 1 broker for Q1 2025, marking its seventh consecutive quarter as the top-performing sales partner. The achievement highlights the brokerage’s consistent performance across key developments, further solidifying its position in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.

At the forefront of this performance is Mr. Sikander Aziz, who once again secured the position of Emaar’s Top Individual Seller for 2024 and Q1 2025. Renowned for his deep market expertise and investor-centric approach, Mr. Aziz continues to lead with consistency, bridging global buyer expectations with regional opportunity.

Backing this momentum is Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Group CEO of Aeon & Trisl, whose leadership continues to shape the firm’s growth. His strategic vision, integrity, and global mindset have been instrumental in building the company’s strong reputation and long-term developer partnerships.

“Sikander’s global outlook gives him an unmatched edge in understanding evolving buyer expectations and market dynamics,” said Mr. Karsaz. “This recognition reflects not just outstanding sales – it reflects leadership rooted in purpose, precision, and vision. We’re not in the business of selling square feet. We’re in the business of shaping futures.”

Aeon & Trisl’s reach extends across key markets in the UAE, UK, and Pakistan, with the firm consistently delivering strong results across major Emaar projects. The achievement comes amid strong investor demand across Emaar’s key master developments, including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, The Valley, Emaar South, and the recently launched Grand Polo Club & Resort and Palace and Address Branded Villas at The Oasis. Aeon & Trisl has consistently delivered high conversion rates and sales velocity across both domestic and overseas markets.

As Dubai’s real estate market continues to evolve under Vision 2033, Aeon & Trisl remains well-positioned to lead across off-plan, luxury, and commercial segments — driven by data, global connectivity, and deep local expertise.

About Aeon & Trisl

Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group is a leading real estate brokerage with a global footprint and over a decade of experience in the UAE property market. The firm specialises in off-plan sales, luxury residential developments, and investment consultancy. As a strategic partner to major developers including Emaar, DAMAC, Nakheel, and Dubai Properties, Aeon & Trisl offers expert guidance across commercial, residential, and mixed-use portfolios.

