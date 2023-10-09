Abu Dhabi: Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), a leading full-service real estate agency, is listing on an exclusive basis the most expensive luxury villa in Abu Dhabi today.

The AED 98M villa is located in the exclusive Ohana by The Sea development, a luxury coastal community situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and is scheduled to be handed over in Q4 2025.

The 32,000 square feet stunning seven-bedroom beachfront mansion will offer private beach access, allowing its residents to enjoy a 180-degree unobstructed sea view directly from the private garden. The luxury mansion will also feature three living rooms, two salons, a spacious home office, three private gardens with direct beach access, a huge terrace, two maids’ rooms and a driver and guard’s room. The mansion is fully customizable to suit the owner’s preferences and includes swimming pools, landscaping, ultra-high-end finishing and premium decorations curated by ELIE SAAB Maison interior design.

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said: “This villa is a truly unique property and is located in one of the most exclusive communities in Abu Dhabi and offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. The villa is also finished to the highest standards, making it the perfect home for those who are looking for the ultimate in luxury. The listing of the AED 98M villa is a testament to the strength of the Abu Dhabi real estate market. The city has seen a significant increase in demand for luxury properties in recent years, and prices are expected to continue their upward trajectory.”

Ohana by The Sea is a luxurious residential community by Ohana Development located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The development, which is situated in Ghantoot Area, offers coastal living in a secluded family-friendly community.

Earlier this year, MCRE sold the entire collection of 45 premium villas in under 30 days, marking one of the fastest off-market deals in the UAE for an entire villa development given to an agency on an exclusive basis. Over 80 percent of the villas were sold, off-market, to VIP clients of the Metropolitan Group consisting of customers from various European and CIS countries.

