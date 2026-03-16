Milestone reflects strong demand for the project and continued confidence in the UAE’s real estate sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Ohana Development, a leading UAE real estate developer renowned for its luxury projects, has recorded AED 6 billion in sales within 72 hours for Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, a gated waterfront community located along Yas Canal in Abu Dhabi, setting a new sales record in the emirate’s real estate market.

Investors queued at the sales launch, reflecting the strong demand for the project. Of the investors, 35% are Emiratis, while 65% are expatriates and international buyers. In response to this significant interest, Ohana Development is expected to release additional inventory from the project soon.

In his comments, Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said: "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for fostering a stable and forward-looking investment environment. This strong foundation continues to strengthen confidence among investors and developers, supporting the resilience and growth of Abu Dhabi’s thriving real estate sector, despite any evolving circumstances.”

“The strong response to Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, and the sales record in just 72 hours, reflects the continued trust from investors locally and internationally, as well as the appeal of the project’s unique offering in the emirate,” added Husein.

The project spans 1.67 million square metres, with more than 55% of the masterplan dedicated to landscaped gardens and green spaces. Designed around sport and active living, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana will feature integrated training and recovery facilities, alongside a waterfront promenade with retail, dining and lifestyle destinations. The community will also include a marina sports club with water sports activities, as well as a range of resort-style amenities, including fitness facilities and pools.

For more information on the project and other developments, please visit: https://www.ohana.ae/

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and development of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. True to its name, which means "family" in Hawaiian, Ohana embodies a family spirit, creating a sense of belonging and connection in every community it builds. Guided by core values of customer centricity, attainable luxury, and personalisation, Ohana ensures that every project, from serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, enhances lifestyle value through a seamless blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of expertise, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. Operating across four regional offices and supported by a team of over 3,000 employees, the company has developed an impressive portfolio of 9,000+ residential units, in real estate value. By ensuring every customer becomes part of the Ohana family, the company delivers properties that enrich lives and create a lasting legacy for generations.

Renowned for its world-class properties, Ohana’s flagship developments include, Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’, ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, and ‘Ohana by the Sea’, which are located in the UAE, reflecting the brand’s promise to create sophisticated, unique spaces. Other signature projects in Lebanon, include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection and Ohana Hills, offering breathtaking views. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

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Khaled Abu Hishme

Group Account Director | Cicero & Bernay

khaled@ciceroandbernay.com