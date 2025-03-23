Manama, Bahrain: Beyon’s vision for a cutting-edge digital and technological hub is moving forward with the official appointment of AECOM as the master planner of the Beyon Digital City project. The appointment marks a key milestone in the development of this transformative initiative, which aims to establish a premier technology and innovation ecosystem in the Hamala area.

The award signing ceremony was held at Beyon’s headquarters and attended by Andrew Kvaalseth, Beyon CEO, Faisal Al Jalahma, Chairman of the Digital City Development Company, Eng. Ahmed Al-Khayat, CEO of Bahrain’s UPDA (Urban Planning and Development Authority), and David Border, AECOM’s Head of Buildings + Places in Bahrain.

As the appointed master planner, AECOM will lead the comprehensive planning and design of the Digital City, ensuring a clear focus on accommodating its various intended uses, including commercial, technological, and lifestyle components such as landscaped open spaces, and essential urban amenities. A key priority of the master planning process will be the seamless integration of the Digital City within Bahrain’s existing and proposed transport infrastructure. The UPDA will also be playing an active role in integrating the Digital City development within Bahrain’s broader urban expansion strategy, ensuring that the project incorporates efficient internal traffic systems, and connects to the main transport networks so that the area is optimally planned for future growth.

Faisal Al Jalahma, Chairman of the Digital City Development Company, noted, "The appointment of AECOM as the master planner for Digital City is a key step forward in realizing our vision of a thriving technological hub. This project represents an investment of almost US$ 700 million and is designed to create opportunities that attract foreign direct investment in technology, commerce and R&D creating and providing high-value jobs for the future. We are confident that with AECOM’s expertise, and the support of key authorities, the Beyon Digital City will not only accelerate Bahrain’s digital economy but also position the Kingdom as a leading destination for innovation and enterprise.”

Eng. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Khayat, CEO of the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA), stated: "The successful integration of Beyon Digital City with Bahrain’s broader infrastructure plans is crucial to its long-term viability. At UPDA, we are committed to working closely with AECOM and other stakeholders to develop a project that enhances connectivity and aligns with the country’s urban planning objectives. Beyon Digital City supports several key aspects of UPDA’s detailed land use strategy, contributing to improved trade exchange, and the creation of high-value job opportunities and new business growth. Furthermore, the development will incorporate a multimodal transportation network, ensuring safe, efficient, and comfortable mobility. This includes an automated tram system, complemented by extensive landscaped areas and open spaces, reinforcing sustainability at the core of the project."

David Border, Head of Buildings + Places for AECOM in Bahrain, commented, "We are honoured to be entrusted with the master planning of Beyon Digital City. Our approach will focus on sustainable urban design, efficient transport integration, and the creation of a dynamic, people-centered environment that fosters innovation and collaboration."

Beyon’s Digital City project is positioned as a landmark initiative that will reinforce Bahrain’s status as a digital and innovation hub in the region. By leveraging world-class urban planning expertise and strategic infrastructure coordination, the development is expected to set new benchmarks in sustainable, tech-driven urbanization, ultimately contributing to the Kingdom’s long-term economic and technological growth objectives.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com