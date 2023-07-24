Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, used advanced surgical techniques that significantly reduce recovery times, even for complex spinal procedures, to treat a patient suffering from severe pain in his back.

Jasem Al Marzooqi had a sports injury that had caused damage to his lumbar spine. The injury led to severe lower back pain, back stiffness and muscle spasms associated with nerve root compression symptoms, such as leg pain, numbness and weakness. He was in such severe pain that he was brought to SSMC by ambulance and had to be anaesthetized, so he could lie still and flat for a diagnostic MRI.

Dr. Waseem Aziz, consultant neurosurgeon, performed a minimally invasive surgery, transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), to remove a degenerative disc and relieve pressure on nerve roots in the lumbar spine. This is a unique technique as the procedure is usually performed as an open surgery, with extended recovery times. The surgery was successful, and Al Marzooqi was able to be discharged and go to work the next day to attend his promotion interview.

Three months later, Al Marzooqi faced an entirely different spinal issue, this time affecting his neck, where one of his cervical discs had prolapsed, causing pain in his neck and left arm. Following his positive experience, he returned to SSMC for his surgery.

Dr. Aziz said: “We performed another complicated spine surgery using another technique, called anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF), to remove a degenerative disc in the patient’s neck. In this procedure, an incision is made in the throat to reach and remove the disc and a graft is inserted to fuse together the bones above and below the disc.” Recent advances in technology have led to the availability of 3D printed titanium cages that optimize fusion rates and the restoration of the upper part of the spine.

Praising the care he received at SSMC, “J” said he felt lucky to access such advanced treatment. “It was bad luck to have not one but two major spine issues, but Dr. Aziz and the team were confident that I could have a good outcome and go back to my life. I was amazed that I was in and out so quickly, with the pain gone.”

Dr. Ateq Al Messabi, deputy chief medical office and consultant general surgeon at SSMC , said: “Many people have issues with their spine, particularly as they get older, and in some cases surgery is necessary to resolve the problem. Historically, people were wary of back surgery as recovery times could be lengthy. Now, however, with the use of cutting-edge techniques, patients can achieve excellent outcomes and return to their everyday lives in no time.

“As one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care, we are committed to delivering world-class medical care that caters to each patient’s complex and unique needs.”

