Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Law and Contractus House LTD UK, a consultancy company specialized in legal and strategic services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing students’ knowledge, skills, and capabilities in the legal field. The MoU will witness both parties collaborate to train future lawyers and enhance their educational experience to prepare them for their future careers.

The agreement was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Nayla Sleiman Al-Obeidli, Partner and Director at Contractus House LTD UK, in the presence of Professor Dr. Talaat Mohamed Dowidar, Acting Dean and Professor of Private Law at ADU’s College of Law, Dr. Dina Imad, Chair of the College of Law and Assistant Professor of Public Law, and representatives from Contractus House LTD UK.

In line with ADU’s commitment to providing its students with world-class programs, ADU and Contractus House LTD UK will work together to organize joint conferences, workshops, seminars, academic activities, and training programs. These initiatives will delve into the latest developments and best practices in global law. In addition, both entities aim to foster innovative teaching methods and facilitate the exchange of resources, experiences, and knowledge, all focused on improving the quality of legal education.

Moreover, Contractus House LTD UK will provide internship opportunities to ADU’s College of Law students to boost their education and practical experience, alongside enabling industry exposure. The internship program will run for eight weeks, for a total of 120 hours, where Contractus House LTD UK experts will provide guidance and mentorship during the training period.

Professor Dr. Talaat Mohamed Dowidar, Acting Dean and Professor of Private Law at ADU’s College of Law, said: “We at the College of Law are keen to collaborate with strategic partners from the public and private sectors such as Contractus House LTD UK, to provide our students with unique cross-learning experiences that meet the evolving needs of the ever-changing market. Through this MoU, we aim to enhance our student’s skills in the legal field and equip them with the needed qualifications to excel as legal professionals and secure prominent positions in the future. This reflects ADU’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s educational sector and creating future generations of highly skilled graduates.”

Nayla Sleiman Al-Obeidli, Partner and Director at Contractus House LTD UK, said: “We are honored to sign an MoU with Abu Dhabi University’s College of Law. This agreement aims to provide training opportunities for ADU’s students and open horizons for collaboration with Abu Dhabi University in several fields, especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

ADU’s College of Law provides specialized, internationally competitive, advanced legal education, and it is the only law college in the UAE to collaborate professionally with the Ministry of Justice, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the Public Prosecution Office, and Dubai Attorneys and Consultants Association.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com