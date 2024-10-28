UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Engineering is set to participate in ADIPEC 2024, the world’s largest energy event, from 4-7 November 2024, at the ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi to showcase its latest innovative projects and programs.

ADU will also be supporting ADIPEC’s 12thedition of the Young ADIPEC program, as part of its shared mission to build future youth capacities and empower tomorrow’s changemakers to play a central role in the global transition to a secure, equitable and sustainable energy future.

The Young ADIPEC program will take place under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and with the support of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The initiative aims to build youth capacities and empower tomorrow’s changemakers to drive the transition to a secure, equitable and sustainable energy future.

ADU is also contributing to the ADIPEC 2024 Methane Abatement Challenge, a competition that invites school students from across the UAE to propose solutions to reduce methane emissions. This challenge will focus on three key areas: flaring, venting, and fugitive emissions, and offers an ideal platform for young innovators to showcase their practical and impactful solutions that advance the global shift toward a safer and more sustainable energy future.

Visitors at the ADU stand can explore some of the latest projects by students from the College of Engineering. The projects on display reflect innovations in key areas related to the conference including sustainability, energy consumption, innovative approaches in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics among many others.

Dr. Hamdi Sheibani, Dean of the College of Engineering at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “ADIPEC 2024 offers an invaluable platform for showcasing our students’ innovation and talent while emphasizing Abu Dhabi University’s dedication to the UAE’s sustainability and energy goals. As the academic partner for Young ADIPEC, we are proud to support initiatives like the ADIPEC 2024 Methane Abatement Challenge and highlight student projects focused on sustainable solutions. At ADU, we continuously provide our students with advanced resources and programs, empowering them to excel as leaders and innovators in the evolving energy landscape.”

The Interior Design Department at ADU will also take part in the event, showcasing three sustainability-focused projects. These projects include the ‘Curvaceous Twist: A Sustainable, Parametrically Designed Bench,’ which offers a unique and dynamic seating experience with multiple seating positions to maximize comfort for everyone; the ‘Circular Solar Tree Bench: A Sustainable Urban Innovation,’ inspired by the efficient design and renewable energy concept of a solar-powered tree; and The ‘Parametric Design: Revolutionizing Urban Benches with Sustainability,’ a parametric design that moves beyond traditional geometric shapes and embraces organic, fluid, and harmonious forms. Furthermore, the Electrical and Computer Engineering students will present a project titled ‘Interactive, Low-Cost Energy Monitoring System for Homes Using Emoji Alerts.’ This energy monitoring system will have a simple touchscreen display on the home’s main electrical panel, which will showcase real-time energy use with emoji alerts to help users easily track and control their energy consumption.

ADU’s College of Engineering is the largest in the UAE and offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The university stand number 14050 can be found in Hall 13, where esteemed faculty members will provide an overview of ADU’s award-winning programs and facilities.

To know more about ADIPEC 2024, please visit: https://www.adipec.com/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally, placing among the top 200 universities in the world, fourth in the UAE and 172 globally for research quality and 2nd in the UAE for research environment, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Best Small Universities Rankings 2024, ranking 8th globally. Furthermore, the University was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com