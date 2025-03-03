Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, today welcomes the addition of global technology group e& as an equity partner.

The new partnership was announced today, March 3, by e& Group CEO Hatem Dowidar during his keynote address on the main event stage at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.

This will provide e& with the opportunity to include its network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) across its operations in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Central and Eastern Europe to Aduna’s rapidly expanding global platform.

With telecom operations across 20 countries, the addition of e& will broaden Aduna’s reach in emerging markets and strengthen its vision of accelerating the adoption and innovation of common network APIs by developers on a global scale.

By joining Aduna, e& will enable developers to access and utilize standardized network features that enhance quality of service, fraud prevention and improved security, and monetization.

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e&, says: “We are delighted to join Aduna as an equity partner in this new industry-changing ecosystem that will empower developers and enterprises to connect, innovate, and scale by tapping into platformization as the next growth engine. We’re looking forward to exploring this new business model with Ericsson and global telecom operators to unlock additional growth opportunities for e& as a technology group – and our enterprise customers, accelerating digital transformation across industries in all e&’s markets.”

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: “Aduna welcomes e& as an equity partner and valued member of our global networks API ecosystem. The large geographical spread and strong market presence that e& has across 20 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, is a very welcome addition to the Aduna platform. This will offer valuable insights and unlock innovation opportunities for our ecosystem as we advance Aduna toward becoming a truly global and unmatched network API platform and ecosystem.”

Aduna will provide network APIs to a broad ecosystem of developer platforms, including hyperscalers, communications platform as a service providers, system integrators, and independent software vendors, based on CAMARA APIs (the open-source project by the GSMA and Linux Foundation).

The growing Aduna ecosystem already includes some of the world’s leading telecoms operators, including América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone and Ericsson.

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to simplify global access to network APIs. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com. To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna’s developer partner platforms include Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.