UAE, Abu Dhabi: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to foster innovation and research among its student body and wider community, ADU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Italy-Czech Republic Chamber of Commerce (CCIRC) to elevate research efforts in academia.

The MoU aims to facilitate international exposure and new learning opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students. Additionally, it seeks to promote the exchange of faculty, researchers, and staff members between ADU and European universities to enhance knowledge sharing.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of Financial and Administration Affairs at ADU, and Mr. Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of CCIRC, in the presence of Professor Sherine Farouk, Associate Dean for student Enrollment and Success and Professor of Accounting at ADU, Mr. Salem Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations and senior leaders from CCIRC. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Mohamed Al Refaei, Department Head of Business Matchmaking and Delegations at Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

ADU and CCIRC will work together to establish a research center for entrepreneurship studies and start-ups in both Italy and the UAE, boosting both countries’ efforts in the field. In addition to developing a competence center for the agri-food supply chain to serve as a hub for services, information, and technical-scientific contributions.

Furthermore, as part of ADU’s commitment to delivering high-quality programs to its graduates, the University will collaborate with CCIRC to introduce a new MBA program, in partnership with Università Bocconi. In addition to collaborating on providing several consultancy services and training sessions.

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of Financial and Administration Affairs at ADU, commented: “Our partnership with CCIRC comes as a continuation of our international collaboration initiatives, dedicated to enhancing our curricula by introducing a diverse range of innovative programs. Through this partnership, we aim to create a dynamic environment for our students and faculty. At ADU, we work closely with our prestigious partners to introduce a new era of academic excellence, integrating the latest technologies and groundbreaking inventions into the educational sector in the UAE.”

Mr. Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of the Italy-Czech Republic Chamber of Commerce, stated: “We are excited about this collaboration with Abu Dhabi University (ADU), which opens new avenues for educational and research exchanges between the UAE and Italy. This MoU lays the foundation for a strong and mutually beneficial partnership.”

This partnership will enable joint research collaborations and grant applications with European universities, addressing global challenges, while emphasizing the exchange of academic and scientific materials with these universities. Furthermore, ADU and CCIRC will organize joint international workshops, conferences, and seminars providing a platform to discuss the latest developments in research and innovation.

Since 2006, CCIRC has represented the local Italian-Czech business community and promoted commercial relations with companies in Italy, the Czech Republic, and globally.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

