Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has partnered with FertiClinic Fertilization Group to establish the ‘FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab’ at its Abu Dhabi campus, supporting the UAE’s national priorities under initiatives such as ‘We the UAE 2031’ and UAE Centennial 2071. The partnership aims to advance healthcare innovation, scientific research, and clinical innovation through a dedicated platform for reproductive medicine research and clinical collaboration.

Housed within ADU’s College of Health Sciences, the facility will include three specialized laboratories dedicated to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), andrology, and cryopreservation. Equipped with advanced technologies and specialized embryological infrastructure, the lab is designed to strengthen translational healthcare research and foster collaboration between university researchers and fertility specialists, contributing to advancements in reproductive medicine and fertility preservation.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “Through this collaboration, Abu Dhabi University continues to strengthen its role in advancing impactful research, innovation, and industry collaboration in areas that directly contribute to healthcare advancement and societal wellbeing. The establishment of the FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab reflects our commitment to providing students and researchers with access to advanced facilities and experiential learning opportunities that bridge academic knowledge with real-world healthcare applications. This commitment to research excellence is reflected in ADU’s worldwide recognition, including ranking 75th globally and second in the UAE for research quality in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, highlighting the strength of our academic and research ecosystem.”

Beyond supporting advanced scientific research, the partnership will provide students with practical learning opportunities through direct engagement with clinical experts and access to specialized laboratory environments. Faculty members and fertility specialists will also collaborate on scientific studies, medical publications, and educational initiatives. In addition, the facility will also host specialized workshops and regional conferences focused on reproductive health and fertility innovation.

Dr. Elsamawal El Hakim, CEO and Founder of FertiClinic Group, said: “Through this strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi University, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of reproductive medicine, scientific research, and fertility innovation in the UAE. The establishment of the FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab represents an important step toward bridging clinical excellence with academic research, while creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange, advanced training, and patient-centered innovation. We believe this collaboration will support the future of fertility care and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in healthcare and medical research.”

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing specialized healthcare research and strengthening the connection between academia and clinical practice, in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). This initiative aims to support innovation in reproductive medicine, contribute to the UAE’s development of a research-driven healthcare ecosystem and enhance medical education and research in the region.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit www.adu.ac.ae

About Abu Dhabi University

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 10,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE

Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University ranked 91st in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2026 and was ranked third in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2026 Global Employability University Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About FertiClinic Group

FertiClinic Group is one of the UAE’s leading providers of fertility, reproductive medicine, and women’s healthcare services, dedicated to delivering advanced patient-centered care through innovation, research, and clinical excellence. Established in Abu Dhabi, the group has expanded its presence across the UAE with branches in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, serving patients from across the region and internationally.

FertiClinic Group offers a comprehensive range of specialized services including in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), fertility preservation, reproductive genetics, embryology, andrology, maternal-fetal medicine, gynecology, and advanced reproductive surgery. The group is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratory technologies and highly specialized embryology infrastructure designed to support high clinical success rates and evidence-based reproductive care.

The group is recognized for maintaining internationally aligned quality and patient safety standards and operates under the regulations and oversight of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH). FertiClinic continuously invests in clinical governance, healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and research collaborations to enhance patient experience and operational excellence.

As part of its commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and medical education, FertiClinic actively collaborates with academic institutions, healthcare organizations, and research partners to support translational research, professional training, and the development of future healthcare professionals. Through initiatives such as the establishment of the FertiClinic Reproductive Research Lab at Abu Dhabi University, the group aims to contribute to positioning Abu Dhabi and the UAE as regional leaders in fertility innovation, reproductive medicine, and healthcare research.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Reem Al Taie; rtaie@webershandwick.com