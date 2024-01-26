Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADSS, the Abu Dhabi-based financial services firm, continues to build upon its next generation trading platform, delivering a powerfully intuitive and seamless experience with the addition of new tools and trading instruments for experienced traders, as well as those just starting their trading journey.

The new platform features include the ability for users to demo the platform without a trading account, allowing traders to try out the interface with virtual funds. Meanwhile, the introduction of a broad range of commodity markets now means ADSS has one of the most comprehensive commodities offerings in the region. The new markets include metals like platinum, and a wide variety of soft commodities, from cocoa and corn to cattle.

The release of the new platform marks a significant step towards ADSS becoming a next-generation brokerage, acting as a major catalyst for the firm’s continued dominance in the Middle East, as it harnesses technology and advances industry best-practice to deliver a leading experience to clients. The platform is based on an easily adapted tabbed interface, providing a simple but powerful experience for novice traders, and enabling access to all the advanced features more demanding, practiced traders have come to expect.

ADSS’ platform allows its clients to trade contracts for difference (CFDs) on a range of assets including global and regional equities, indices, commodities, bonds, and a wide range of currency pairs. Available as both native Android and iOS apps, and a desktop version, the platform delivers a frictionless experience across devices, allowing clients to action their trading decisions anytime, anywhere, without compromise.

“With the continued evolution of our platform, ADSS is firmly on the path to building the ultimate trading destination. Traditional trading platforms can be overwhelming to use, which is a major challenge we have addressed through an intuitive interface that is easy to use for new traders, and streamlines the more advanced features so that experienced traders can extract the most value from the platform,” said Sophia Salim, Chief Technology Officer of ADSS. “We look forward to building upon this platform in the coming months and years to establish a truly industry-defining product.”

ADSS partnered with leading trading technology provider, Adaptive, to design, build, and deliver its next-generation trading platform.

New and existing clients of ADSS can access the new platform by visiting adss.com, or downloading the app on the Apple App or Google Play Stores.

About ADSS

ADSS was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet this goal, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE.

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

Media/PR contact:

Brunswick Gulf on behalf of ADSS: ADSS@brunswickgroup.com