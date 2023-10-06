Adrenark Adventure, Abu Dhabi’s favourite family entertainment experience and the region’s largest indoor adventure park, has been named the ‘Best Family Entertainment Centre in the World’ at this year's prestigious Park World Excellence Awards 2023.



Situated in the Al Qana complex, and featuring 20+ exciting activities, with a focus on interaction and immersion, Adrenark is a safe environment for both children and adults to exercise, test their adventure skills, grab a bite to eat and enjoy themselves with family and friends.



Since its inception in 2018, the Park World Excellence Awards has firmly established itself as the leading industry awards scheme for the EMEA region, garnering huge respect for its identification and celebration of best-in-class entertainment destinations, projects, products and people. This year's awards took place on September 27th in Vienna, Austria, where Mr Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, developer and operator of Al Qana, the favourite water-front dining and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi, was in attendance to receive the award.



Shortlisted alongside Adrenark in the Family Entertainment Centre category, Al Qana was represented a second time with a nomination for Pixoul Gaming.



Pixoul Gaming has introduced world-class eSports and Virtual Reality gaming in one single complex. Visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in online gaming through the latest technology from a variety of virtual reality simulators. Pixoul also includes the first-ever certified eSport academy in the region with the mission of highlighting the importance of playing responsibly.



“Adrenark Adventure is here to provide an exhilarating experience that encourages people to step away from their daily routines and explore new, exciting activities that create lasting memories” says Paul Hamilton, General Manager of Adrenark Adventure and Pixoul Gaming at Al Qana, Abu Dhabi.



Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, developer and operator of Al Qana, upon receiving the award on behalf of Adrenark Adventure at the ceremony in Vienna said: “To be recognised at these prestigious awards as the best in the world for family entertainment is a real honour. The awards this year have showcased and featured amazing attractions and experiences from across the world including Walt Disney properties and some of the UK’s biggest tourist destinations. The nominations for both Adrenark and Pixoul Gaming really cement Abu Dhabi’s unstoppable innovation in entertainment for families, and to win with Adrenark, puts us right on the map as the world's best”,



Paul Hamilton also revealed that the now award-winning Adrenark Adventure will enjoy further expansion this year to the 20+ rides and attractions with an exciting new inflatable park.



“Always innovating, Al Qana is continually adding to its portfolio of leisure and entertainment attractions that residents and tourists alike love to visit. Adrenark will be celebrating the award win with another fun addition to its already packed adventure park, and we are sure the new inflatable attraction coming later this year will be a huge hit”, Said Hamilton.

For more information on Adrenark please visit www.adrenark.com and for more information on Al Qana, Abu Dhabi and the full range of dining, entertainment, wellness and shopping attractions please see www.alqana.ae

