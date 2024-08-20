Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) – the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector – announced today the launch of the first residential Rental Index for Abu Dhabi. Serving both tenants and landlords, the platform is designed to increase transparency, provide indicative rental values and support the stability of the capital’s growing rental market.

The platform offers easily accessible and reliable data on residential properties that will help both local residents and those living abroad to better understand the rental market, enabling them to make informed decisions based on reliable data. Indicative quarterly rental pricing is also available on the platform for properties located in areas across Abu Dhabi.

“The Rental Index will energise the rental market in Abu Dhabi and further contribute to the emirate’s competitive edge to attract international investors. We are committed to building a thriving real estate sector, positioning the emirate as a leading investment and real estate destination regionally and globally,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General, Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre. “Moreover, this initiative will increase the attractiveness of the real estate sector and contribute to our efforts to create a more sustainable and resilient market.”

“Our mission is to ensure transparency in our practices, and we will continue to work alongside all stakeholders to build and maintain trust in the system,” he added.

The platform aligns with ADREC’s ongoing strategy to enhance customer satisfaction in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, and deliver value investors, property owners and tenants alike. It will be among several specialized indices that aim to fortify ADREC's broader strategy to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for living and investment. Upcoming metrics, including the commercial index and service charge index, aim to enhance the resilience and reliability of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector.

The Rental Index is available online at: www.adrec.gov.ae.

About The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC)

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) officially launched the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) in November 2023 to accelerate growth across the real estate ecosystem in the emirate. ADREC unifies and strengthens the real estate sector in Abu Dhabi through a comprehensive regulatory framework to further enhance the efficiency of real estate and strengthen oversight, as well as increase transparency and support for residents, investors, real estate companies and professionals. ADREC’s strategy is centred around four key pillars: Real Estate Strategy, Real Estate Promotion, Real Estate Regulation, and Real Estate Transactions Management.

www.adrec.gov.ae