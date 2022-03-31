Strategic investment will accelerate Unifrutti’s global growth strategy

Abu Dhabi, UAE : ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, today announced it has entered an agreement to acquire a majority equity stake in Unifrutti Group (“Unifrutti”), a leading global producer and distributor of high-quality fresh produce, from existing shareholders.

Unifrutti is a global champion in the production, trade and distribution of more than 100 varieties of fresh produce including apples, bananas, cherries, grapes and citrus fruits. With approximately 560,000 tons of fresh fruit sold annually and more than 14,000 hectares of farms across four continents, the group operates with full integration along the value chain, serving more than 500 customers in 50 countries.

Gil Adotevi, Executive Director of Food and Agriculture at ADQ, said: “We are developing our food and agriculture portfolio with the aim of generating strong financial returns while bolstering food resilience in the UAE. Our investment in Unifrutti would enable ADQ to develop a global platform for fresh produce that complements our other portfolio companies throughout the food value chain. We believe our long-term strategic investment will help accelerate Unifrutti’s next phase of growth and build on its strong position as a leader in the global fresh produce sector.”

Speaking on behalf of the shareholders at Unifrutti Group, the De Nadai and Mondin families commented: “ADQ’s track record in the food and agriculture sector makes the company an ideal major shareholder and investor. We share a common belief in the global growth potential of the fresh produce sector and a strategy to capture commercial opportunities present in the sector to generate sustainable growth. As such, this agreement is a significant milestone in Unifrutti’s journey and ADQ’s investment will enable us to expand our global footprint in line with our long-term development strategy.”

The proposed investment in Unifrutti will build on ADQ’s food and agriculture portfolio. Its portfolio includes investments in Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world’s largest vertically integrated food, feed, fibres and ingredients companies; Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading fresh produce and agri-tech company; Al Dahra Holding, an Abu Dhabi-based global leader in forage and other agribusiness sectors; and Agthia Group, one of the region’s leading food and beverage groups.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

About Unifrutti Group

Unifrutti Group is one of the main global players in the fresh fruit market, vertically integrated in production, marketing and distribution, with more than 14,000 hectares of land in Chile, the Philippines, South Africa, Italy, Spain and Argentina. The Group oversees the entire value chain and thanks to direct ownership of land located in different climate zones of the world, it is able to serve more than 50 countries all year round, distributing about 560,000 tonnes of fresh fruit to over 500 customers.

Founded in 1948 by Guido de Nadai, Unifrutti now employs more than 11,000 people at its Headquarters and operating locations in Japan, Chile, South Africa, the Philippines, Italy, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Turkey, the Middle East, China and India.