Abu Dhabi: ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, celebrated its title sponsorship of UAE Team ADQ, the first official women’s cycling team in the region, ahead of International Women’s Day.

To mark the partnership, UAE Team ADQ hosted a community event for cycling enthusiasts and aspiring female athletes to meet and engage with the women’s cycling team.

The partnership complements ADQ’s three-year sponsorships of UAE Team Emirates, the UAE’s World Tour Professional Cycling Team, and the UAE Football Association, including the UAE’s national football teams, the President’s Cup and the UAE First and Second Division Leagues, announced last year.

UAE Team ADQ is the latest member of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Women’s World Tour, and it joins the men’s UAE Team Emirates in representing the UAE on a global stage. The female team features talented professionals, including Safeya Al Sayegh as well as former title champions and Olympians from all over the world. Last year, UCI named Abu Dhabi as the first “City of Bicycles” in Asia in recognition of the UAE capital’s growing role as a bike-friendly city.

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said: “We are proud to take a leadership role as the title partner of UAE Team ADQ, the new national women’s cycling team, as we broaden the foundation of our active, healthier lifestyle platform. With this month honoring International Women’s Day, we celebrate this partnership that promotes women in sports and cycling to encourage fitness, competition, and physical and mental wellbeing. We prioritize partnerships that can positively impact our communities and create opportunities by building long-lasting programs to directly impact the lives of the next generation of female athletes representing the UAE on the global stage.”

Melissa Moncada, Head of UAE Team ADQ, said: “We are honored to partner with ADQ and embark on a journey together to participate in a memorable moment for women in sports; our timing is accurate due to the industry’s evolving views towards gender and inclusion. Representing the UAE on the world stage, we will climb together to be known as the best women’s cycling team while inspiring more women to practice the sport and developing heroines through cycling.”

The partnership is part of ADQ’s “Performance Driving Us Forward” platform, which aims to promote an active, healthier lifestyle through sports sponsorships and community engagement across communities, while also inspiring the next generation of female athletes.

In December 2021, UAE Team ADQ, alongside six newly licensed teams that are competing in an expanded calendar for the 2022 season, joined eight other teams approved by the UCI body. The team is part of an ever-growing field of ambitious females taking sport to new heights, with mentorship opportunities for those with a passion for cycling.

