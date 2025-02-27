Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADQ, an active sovereign investor driving growth and prosperity for Abu Dhabi, yesterday unveiled the first newly refurbished public basketball court in the capital as part of its collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA). This initiative supports ADQ’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community and aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The new court at Zayed Sports City is the first of several basketball courts set to be refurbished for the local community in the Emirate.

Yesterday’s court unveiling ceremony began with a ribbon-cutting by Mouza Al Romaithi, Director of Information and Cybersecurity and wellness ambassador at ADQ, and NBA Head of New Business Development, Europe and Middle East, David Watts. This was followed by Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Abu Dhabi League players participating in NBA Fit clinics and competitions.

In addition to serving as the presenting partner of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games since 2023, ADQ supports a variety of NBA fan engagement and youth development initiatives aimed at nurturing the next generation of fans and players in the UAE.