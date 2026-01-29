Adon Technologies, a technology-driven digital marketing and AI solutions company, unveiled its 2026 strategic roadmap during an exclusive keynote event held at Le Royal Hotel – Dbayeh, welcoming clients, partners, and team members from Europe, alongside media representatives and Adon’s Lebanon-based leadership and technical teams.

At a time when Lebanon continues to navigate significant challenges, Adon Technologies deliberately chose Beirut as the location to reveal its future vision, reaffirming its commitment to Lebanese talent and its belief in the country’s ability to build world-class technology with global impact.

The event brought together European clients operating e-commerce businesses and brands across Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia, offering a rare opportunity for direct interaction with the Lebanese teams developing and operating Adon’s AI-powered solutions.

During the keynote, Adon Technologies highlighted its position as a Google Premier Partner, ranking among the top 1% of Google agencies worldwide, and presented the tools driving its next phase of growth. These include:

SLVD, an AI-powered intelligence platform that detects issues and ensures Google Merchant Center compliance,

AdKnot, a performance dashboard designed to guide ad managers and support efficient, scalable growth across Google Ads.

All solutions are fully developed by a Lebanese technical team operating from within Lebanon, serving international markets and supporting high-growth e-commerce brands worldwide.

Speaking during the event, Rawad Rammouz, Founder and CEO of Adon Technologies, said:

“This event is a clear statement that Lebanese talent can build, innovate, and compete at the highest global standards. Our ambition is to scale larger, more complex projects with our partners, starting from our team in Lebanon.”

He added: “Adon Technologies is built on the belief that success does not require relocating abroad. From Lebanon, we are creating advanced AI tools and exporting technology and performance-driven solutions to some of the most competitive markets in the world.”

Rammouz highlighted that Adon’s growth reflects the trust of its international partners and clients. Founded from the ground up, the company has rapidly expanded its global footprint, positioning Lebanon as a credible hub for AI-driven advertising, performance marketing, and technological innovation.

The event also featured two strategic panel discussions addressing today’s most pressing challenges in digital growth: “How to Handle Aggressive Scaling” and “What It Takes to Win in E-Commerce Today.”