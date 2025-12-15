Dubai, UAE - At AWS re:Invent, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen delivered a keynote presentation focused on how AI is reshaping creativity and marketing. Across the audiences that Adobe serves, from business professionals and consumers to creators, creative professionals and marketers, the latest AI tools are empowering individuals to bring their ideas to life with unprecedented speed and precision.

To accelerate this transformation, Adobe and Amazon are deepening their collaboration across product innovation, new business models and enhanced customer engagement. The collaboration leverages AWS’s infrastructure to help our teams innovate even faster, from generative AI model training to AI agent deployment. Both companies are focused on a shared goal: Helping individuals and businesses stand out in today’s digital economy by making AI-powered creativity and customer experience orchestration accessible and effective.

AI across Adobe’s flagship products

By leveraging AWS’s robust infrastructure, Adobe can seamlessly deploy AI across core offerings and focus on what it does best: Unleashing creativity across every facet of digital experiences. This includes:

Adobe Express features an AI assistant that enables conversational editing, which leverages AWS’s AI capabilities to ensure agents operate efficiently and securely.

features an AI assistant that enables conversational editing, which leverages AWS’s AI capabilities to ensure agents operate efficiently and securely. Adobe Acrobat Studio , a first-of-its-kind platform that brings personalized AI assistants and content creation capabilities to PDFs, taps into Amazon Bedrock to access a choice of leading foundation models.

, a first-of-its-kind platform that brings personalized AI assistants and content creation capabilities to PDFs, taps into Amazon Bedrock to access a choice of leading foundation models. Adobe Firefly, which houses Adobe’s commercially safe generative AI models, powers text-to-image, text-to-video and generative fill capabilities that are trained on Amazon EC2, P5 and P6 instances—with data stored in S3 and FSx for Lustre.

Orchestrating customer experiences at scale

As AI redefines the boundaries of creativity, marketers are taking on a bigger role of orchestrating impactful customer experiences. Adobe is unifying key elements of customer engagement, the content supply chain and brand visibility, helping businesses accelerate customer experience orchestration (CXO) through AI and meet the promise of personalizing experiences at scale. Adobe and Amazon are partnering here on several fronts, helping businesses navigate a rapidly changing environment:

Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) enables companies to connect real-time data across their organization and deliver standout customer experiences. Adobe applications powered by AEP (Real-Time CDP, Journey Optimizer, Customer Journey Analytics) and other Adobe Experience Cloud applications (Experience Manager, Workfront) are available on AWS, enabling brands to easily create profiles and build audiences, engage customers across channels, iterate experiences through actionable insights, and more. This joint offering provides businesses a new level of flexibility and scale, with AEP-driven insights and workflows that can be centralized on AWS. Data integrations across AEP and AWS also make it seamless for marketers to unify data strategy, activate audiences across Amazon and other channels, and accelerate time to value.

enables companies to connect real-time data across their organization and deliver standout customer experiences. Adobe applications powered by AEP (Real-Time CDP, Journey Optimizer, Customer Journey Analytics) and other Adobe Experience Cloud applications (Experience Manager, Workfront) are available on AWS, enabling brands to easily create profiles and build audiences, engage customers across channels, iterate experiences through actionable insights, and more. This joint offering provides businesses a new level of flexibility and scale, with AEP-driven insights and workflows that can be centralized on AWS. Data integrations across AEP and AWS also make it seamless for marketers to unify data strategy, activate audiences across Amazon and other channels, and accelerate time to value. GenStudio for Performance Marketing is a generative AI-first app for scaling on-brand ads, emails and more. Part of Adobe’s content supply chain solution, Adobe GenStudio, the app enables teams to automatically assemble, activate and optimize experiences across a variety of major advertising platforms. Businesses can now activate display ads directly with Amazon Ads, shortening the time it takes to launch campaigns that are personalized to individuals—and driving business metrics including conversion and click-through.

is a generative AI-first app for scaling on-brand ads, emails and more. Part of Adobe’s content supply chain solution, Adobe GenStudio, the app enables teams to automatically assemble, activate and optimize experiences across a variety of major advertising platforms. Businesses can now activate display ads directly with Amazon Ads, shortening the time it takes to launch campaigns that are personalized to individuals—and driving business metrics including conversion and click-through. Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration delivers a secure environment for advertisers and publishers to jointly discover, activate, and measure high-value audiences through consent-driven first-party data. With measurement and insights propelling more relevant experiences, smarter spend and better returns, Adobe and Amazon Ads are partnering to deliver full-funnel media performance that is easy to access, understand, and use—all while respecting data privacy.

Adobe and Amazon are also working together around AI agent adoption and multi-agent collaboration, with Adobe exploring AWS’s newest capabilities like Amazon Bedrock Agentcore. These offerings can accelerate the deployment of agentic capabilities that can work autonomously on behalf of users.

As AI continues to reshape the art of creativity and marketing, Adobe and Amazon are focused on driving customer success—and helping individuals and businesses stand out in today’s digital economy. To learn more, visit here.

