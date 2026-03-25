2025 full-year dividend of $325 million, up 19% year-on-year (16.13 fils per share)

Dividend policy provides for quarterly payouts and targeted 5% annual growth through 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc (ADNOC L&S / the Company, ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239), today announced that shareholders approved all agenda items at its Annual General Meeting, including the Company’s final dividend of $81.25 million (AED 298.39 million), bringing the 2025 full-year dividend to $325 million (AED 1,193.56 million).

Recent regional developments have not materially affected ADNOC L&S' global operations. Overall, the company remains financially strong and fully operational across all divisions.

ADNOC L&S continues to closely monitor the current operating environment and is working in coordination with relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure the safety of its people and the continuity of its operations.

Dividends for the first nine months of 2025 totalled $243.75 million (AED 859.3 million) (12.1 fils per share), with the third-quarter dividend paid in December 2025. Subject to required approvals, the dividend is set to increase by 5% annually from 2026 to 2030 and will be paid out quarterly.

ADNOC L&S delivered record 2025 results, with EBITDA up 32% and net profit up 14% year-on-year. Performance was driven by favorable market demand, strong operational execution, and continued expansion across core and growth segments. The integration of Navig8, an international shipping pool operator and commercial management company, was a milestone that strengthened and transformed the company’s capabilities across its logistics value chain.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman of ADNOC L&S, said: “For shareholders, performance translated into tangible returns. Financial discipline remains central to our strategy, and this strength enables us to pursue value‑accretive growth while maintaining attractive and predictable shareholder returns.

ADNOC Logistics & Services has built a global platform underpinned by a resilient business model anchored by long‑term contracts. Looking ahead, our diversified logistics capabilities and disciplined capital framework position the Company to deliver through cycles while supporting ADNOC’s expanding global ambitions.”

Financial Performance in 2025

Revenue in 2025 increased 41% year-on-year to over $5.02 billion (AED 18.4 billion), EBITDA grew 32% year-on-year while net profit rose 14% to $863 million (AED 3.17 billion), reflecting the ongoing transformation of ADNOC L&S into a global market leader, underpinned by a diversified, resilient business model and disciplined capital deployment. As per December 31, 2025, the Company’s share price has increased by 195% since the IPO, strengthening investor trust in ADNOC L&S' long-term strategy.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said: “ADNOC L&S continued to deliver its growth strategy built around service excellence and a safe and smart operational execution. Driven by organic growth and our acquisition of an 80% stake in Navig8, our robust balance sheet, prudent leverage policy and strong operating cash flows anchor our resilience.

Our Value Efficiency Initiative, introduced in early 2025, delivered $119 million (AED 437 million) over the year, surpassing its original target by 19%. Our ongoing technology and AI-driven innovation, beyond increasing process efficiency across the business, is also delivering tangible service enhancements, creating additional value for ADNOC L&S and our customers.”

2025 Highlights

The $999 million (AED 3.7 billion) acquisition of 80% of Navig8 in January 2025, followed by the rapid integration of its 32‑vessel fleet and the adoption of advanced commercial and digital capabilities, significantly expanded ADNOC L&S’ global footprint to 19 cities. The acquisition added commercial scale, strengthened ADNOC L&S’ revenue profile, and improved access to global energy and commodities flows. Navig8 provides the Company with a broader international platform for its next phase of growth. In 2025, ADNOC L&S also strengthened its fleet with the first two of a total order of nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and an additional four LNG carriers to generate long-term contracted revenue. On March 23, 2025, the company took delivery of the fifth of six new-build liquefied natural gas carriers from the Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

ADNOC L&S also secured long-term strategic partnerships, including a 50-year agreement with TA’ZIZ to develop the UAE’s first dedicated chemicals export port, projected to generate revenue of over $1.3 billion (AED 4.8 billion) in its first 27 years. A 15-year strategic agreement with Borouge strengthens ADNOC L&S’ contracted revenue base in petrochemicals exports, with an estimated value of $531 million (AED 1.95 billion).

Technology & AI-Driven Innovation

With the continuous digitalization of an increasing number of core business processes, ADNOC L&S has been leveraging AI, big data, and advanced digital platforms to drive service excellence, operational performance, and safety. Its AI‑enabled Smart Port Solution reduced vessel turnaround time by up to 90% and cut service sourcing from three hours to 45 seconds, while enhancements to the Integrated Logistics Management System and Integrated Logistics Services Platform increased cargo capacity by up to 40% and improved vessel utilization.

Health, Safety and Environment

Outstanding HSE performance is central to pursuit of operational excellence. Our total recordable incident rate (TRIR) at the end of the year stood at 0.09 per million manhours worked, a +50% improvement year-on-year, and even more remarkable given the almost 20% increase in manhours worked. This places us firmly in the top quartile of our sector.

We also made strong headway in delivery of our decarbonization targets, reducing carbon intensity to ~58% compared to our 2019 baseline. Our investment in energy-efficient new build LNG, ethane and ammonia carriers will ensure that we remain firmly on target.

Outlook

The Company continues to closely monitor the operating environment and remains focused on safe and reliable operations, supported by established contingency and business continuity plans.

Key Dividend Dates

Event Date Shareholders’ Approval March 24, 2026 Last Entitlement Date (last day to purchase) April 01, 2026 Record Date April 3, 2026 Dividend Payment 30 days from shareholder approval

Note: Our 2025 annual report is now available for download on our website .

About ADNOC Logistics & Services

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239) is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units – Integrated Logistics, Shipping and Services – ADNOC L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in over 50 countries. ADNOC L&S’ key subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings (100% ownership), an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels; and Navig8 (80% ownership), a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.

To find out more, visit: www.adnocls.ae

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