Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S / the Company) (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239), today confirmed the early delivery of Arada, a 175,000 m³ liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier constructed by Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Arada is the fifth of six newbuild LNG carriers ordered by ADNOC L&S as part of its ongoing fleet expansion program. Following delivery, the vessel has commenced operations.

Keith Mander, Manager of Marine Projects at ADNOC Logistics & Services (fourth from left), with crew members, and representatives from Jiangnan Shipyard marked the delivery of Arada at the shipyard in China.

About ADNOC Logistics & Services

ADNOC Logistics & Services Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239) is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units – Integrated Logistics, Shipping and Services – ADNOC L&S delivers energy products and solutions to more than 100 customers in over 50 countries. ADNOC L&S’ key subsidiaries include Zakher Marine International Holdings (100% ownership), an Abu Dhabi-based owner and operator of offshore support vessels; and Navig8 (80% ownership), a global ship owner and commercial pools operator also offering bunkering and ship management solutions.

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